Data retention policy
Morning Rundown retains data for as long as the app is installed in your Slack workspace. This includes Slack installation tokens, channel-to-calendar configurations, Google OAuth credentials, and dispatch log records used to track agenda delivery. Once the app is uninstalled, all associated data is deleted within 30 days.
When a user unlinks a calendar using /rundown unlink, the channel subscription and configuration are removed immediately. Google OAuth tokens are not automatically revoked and will persist until the user removes them via their Google account settings or uses the Reset Everything option in the App Home.
Data archiving and removal policy
Users can remove their data at any time without contacting support. Using /rundown unlink removes the calendar link for a specific channel. Using Reset Everything in the App Home removes all channel configurations and disconnects all Google accounts. Uninstalling the app removes all workspace data within 30 days.
Google OAuth tokens can be revoked at any time from Google account settings, which immediately prevents the app from accessing that calendar. Users may also contact support@morningrundown.app to request deletion of any remaining data.
The app does not archive data for analytics or historical purposes. Dispatch records are operational only and are not retained beyond their operational need.
Data storage policy
All data is stored in AWS DynamoDB with encryption at rest. The app stores four categories of data: Slack bot installation records (workspace ID, team ID, bot tokens), channel subscription records (channel ID, linked calendar ID, Google account ID, schedule config), Google OAuth credentials (access and refresh tokens), and dispatch log records (channel ID, scheduled time, delivery status).
No calendar event content is persisted. The app reads calendar data at send time via the Google Calendar API and does not write it to any database. No personally identifiable information beyond Slack user IDs and Google account IDs is collected or stored.
Data center location(s)
United States
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no