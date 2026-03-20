Morning Rundown aggregates your team calendars into a single, highly-scannable Slack message. Know who's out, when the team is busy, and what's on today, without opening a calendar tab. The problem

The information already exists, but it's scattered. Working out who's on leave, whose public holiday it is, and what time today's meetings start means opening Google Calendar, cross-referencing several colleagues, and doing timezone maths. Every morning, in every channel. How it works in Slack

Morning Rundown connects to Google Calendar and posts one digest into the Slack channel that needs it. - Run /rundown config in a channel and link the calendar that channel cares about

- Choose when it posts: the time, which days of the week, and the timezone, plus an optional second timezone shown alongside, for teams split across regions

- Each morning the rundown lands in the channel, so nobody has to ask Getting started

Install the app, run /rundown config in a channel, and connect a Google Calendar. Team members can also link their own calendars, so individual out-of-office shows up for the whole channel.