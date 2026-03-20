Know who's out of office, whose public holiday it is, and what's on today, posted in your team channel every morning from Google Calendar. The problem

The information already exists, but it's scattered. Working out who's on leave, which region has a holiday, and when today's meetings start means opening the team calendar, cross-checking several people's calendars, and doing timezone maths. Every morning, in every channel. How it works in Slack

Morning Rundown reads a shared Google Calendar and posts one easy-to-scan daily agenda into the Slack channel that needs it.

• Run /rundown config in a channel, then click Manage calendars to connect the team's Google Calendar on a secure web page

• Choose when it posts: the time, the days of the week and the timezone, with an optional second timezone shown alongside for teams split across regions

• Each morning the rundown lands in the channel: who's out of office (and until when), holidays, birthdays, all-day events and today's meetings

• Team members can link their own Google Calendar, so their out-of-office shows up for the whole channel without sharing anything else

• Using a company-wide leave calendar? Link it too, so everyone on leave is listed in one place

• Need it now? /rundown agenda posts today's rundown on demand AI summary

By default the rundown is written by an AI summary that tidies event titles and spots out-of-office entries. Any channel can switch it off in /rundown config and get a plain formatted agenda instead. Getting started

Install the app and the installer gets a welcome message with a channel picker. Or open the app's Home tab, a control panel that shows each configured channel and its status. Up to 3 channels per workspace can each have their own calendar and schedule. Your data

Calendar events are read when the rundown is sent and aren't stored. Unlink a calendar from Manage calendars, or remove everything with Reset everything in the Home tab.