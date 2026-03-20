Data retention policy
Morning Rundown keeps data for as long as the app is installed in your Slack workspace: Slack installation records, channel configurations (the linked team and leave calendars, schedule, AI setting and team members), personal calendar links, and Google OAuth credentials. Delivery records are deleted automatically 7 days after each scheduled agenda. Calendar events and generated agendas are never stored; they are read from Google when an agenda is sent and held in memory only.
When the app is uninstalled, its Slack tokens are cleared immediately and all remaining workspace data, including Google OAuth credentials, is permanently deleted within 30 days.
Unlinking a channel's team calendar (Manage calendars, opened from /rundown config) stops that channel's agenda immediately and removes its team-member list. The deactivated channel record is kept until the app is uninstalled, or deleted sooner on request to support@morningrundown.app. Unlinking does not remove your Google sign-in: use "Change account" on the Manage calendars page or "Reset everything" in the App Home to delete stored Google credentials, or revoke access in your Google account settings.
Data archiving and removal policy
Users can remove their data at any time without contacting support:
- Manage calendars (opened from /rundown config): unlink a channel's team calendar or your personal calendar. "Change account" on the same page signs you out of Google, deletes your stored Google credentials, and disconnects the team calendars you linked.
- Reset everything (App Home): removes every channel configuration you set up and your personal calendar link, and deletes your stored Google credentials.
- Revoking Morning Rundown in your Google account settings immediately stops all calendar access.
- Uninstalling the app clears its Slack tokens immediately and permanently deletes all workspace data within 30 days.
- You can also email support@morningrundown.app to request deletion of any remaining data.
The app does not archive data for analytics or history. Analytics events never include names, email addresses or calendar content.
Data storage policy
All data is stored in AWS DynamoDB in the United States (us-west-2), with encryption at rest. The app stores:
- Slack installation records: workspace and enterprise IDs and names, bot ID and tokens, and the installing user's ID and tokens.
- Channel configurations: channel ID and name, the configuring user's Slack ID, the linked team calendar and optional leave calendar (calendar ID and name, Google account ID), schedule, AI setting and meeting threshold.
- Team members per channel: Slack user ID, display name and calendar ID.
- Personal calendar links: Slack user ID, calendar ID and Google account ID.
- Google OAuth credentials: access and refresh tokens, and the Google account email address.
- Delivery records: channel ID, scheduled time, delivery status and attempt count, deleted after 7 days.
No calendar event content (titles, times or attendees) and no generated agenda is stored. Events are read from the Google Calendar API when an agenda is sent and kept in memory only. Stored personal data is limited to Slack user IDs and display names, Google account email addresses, and calendar IDs and names, which are often email addresses.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Anthropic Claude Sonnet via the Anthropic API
LLM retention settings
We don't store prompts or AI output; agendas are held in memory until posted. Anthropic API deletes inputs/outputs within 30 days (except policy or legal holds) and doesn't train on them. Channels can turn AI off.
LLM data tenancy policy
Anthropic's commercial API, a multi-tenant service. Data is sent per request under our own API account and is not used to train models. We use no fine-tuning.
LLM data residency policy
Data Anthropic stores is kept in the United States. Requests may be processed in any region Anthropic operates (global routing). Our servers and database are in AWS us-west-2, United States.