Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy SLA Monitor is designed to monitor messages in select channels until they receive a reply ("passed the SLA"). Pending messages are kept only while they are being evaluated against the SLA. Messages that fail the SLA are stored until the user removes them from the app. Configuration data (such as channel settings and alert recipients) is stored while the app remains installed in the user's workspace. Once the app is uninstalled, the workspace's data is deleted 180 days later.

Data archiving and removal policy Once SLA Monitor is uninstalled, all messages, channel configs and other operational data is removed 180 days later. If the workspace reinstalls the app, the removal period is paused and reset once the app is uninstalled. On request by the user, their data will be removed within 5 business days.

Data storage policy SLA Monitor will store user's data for up to 180 days after the app is removed from their workspace. We store the data for this period in case the user returns and wants to continue using the app the same way as before being uninstalled. Billing data is stored indefinitely for tax and compliance reasons.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Data is hosted in a standard postgresDB on our Render-based server (render.com).

Data hosting company Render

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://www.sla-monitor.com/privacy