Date of latest pen test
2025-05-19
Executive summary is available to potential customers upon request
yes
Supports Single Sign On (SSO) with the following providers
MCO supports Single Sign-On (SSO) via SAML, allowing integration with enterprise identity providers. and other SAML-compatible IdPs for centralized authentication and seamless login.
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
yes
Has a dedicated security team
yes
Contact for security issues
support@mycomplianceoffice.com
Has a vulnerability disclosure program
no
Has a bug bounty program
no
Requires third party authorization/connections
no