Data storage policy - MCO Data Storage Policy Secure & Encrypted Storage MCO stores personal information in a secure, encrypted environment using privacy protection controls and restrictions on employee access to safeguard data. This includes authentication (unique usernames and passwords) and SSL-encrypted transmission to protect data in transit. Authorized personnel can only access personal data to perform business operations and service accounts. Physical, Electronic & Procedural Safeguards MCO maintains layered safeguards — physical, electronic, and procedural — designed to protect stored data and comply with applicable laws and regulations in clients’ jurisdictions. These controls are regularly reviewed and updated to address evolving technology and legislative requirements. Compliance Data & Communications Storage For archived compliance records and communications (e.g., employee emails, chats, and other channels), MCO stores these records in a centralized, searchable repository configured according to firm-specific retention policies and regulatory recordkeeping requirements. This allows organizations to retain and retrieve communications as needed for compliance and audit purposes. Regulatory & Audit Readiness Stored compliance data must remain accessible for audit, reporting, and regulatory requests, supporting readiness and defensibility in compliance oversight. Security Limitations Disclosure While robust safeguards are in place, MCO acknowledges that no storage system can guarantee 100 % protection, and in the event of a security breach, it will notify appropriate authorities as required by law.