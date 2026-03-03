BluWave retains the minimum data required to operate, and most data it handles is never persisted at all. - **Slack message content and conversation context**: held in server memory only while a conversation thread is active (up to the last 20 exchanges), and purged automatically after 1 hour of thread inactivity. Never written to disk or any database. - **User profile details** (display name and work email, via `users:read` / `users:read.email`): held in the same in-memory conversation context with the same 1-hour lifetime. - **OAuth installation records** (bot token, workspace ID, installing user's Slack ID, granted scopes): retained only while the app is installed. Deleted automatically when Slack sends `app_uninstalled` or `tokens_revoked`. - **Email-preference flag** (workspace ID + user ID + boolean; no email address): retained until the user opts out. - **Project briefs**: only when a user reviews and explicitly confirms a brief is it transmitted to BluWave's internal platform (name, work email, optional phone, project description). It then becomes a client business record governed by our privacy policy (

) and is retained for as long as needed to service the request and the client relationship, or until deletion is requested.