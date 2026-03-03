Data retention policy
BluWave retains the minimum data required to operate, and most data it handles is
never persisted at all.
- **Slack message content and conversation context**: held in server memory only
while a conversation thread is active (up to the last 20 exchanges), and purged
automatically after 1 hour of thread inactivity. Never written to disk or any
database.
- **User profile details** (display name and work email, via `users:read` /
`users:read.email`): held in the same in-memory conversation context with the
same 1-hour lifetime.
- **OAuth installation records** (bot token, workspace ID, installing user's Slack
ID, granted scopes): retained only while the app is installed. Deleted
automatically when Slack sends `app_uninstalled` or `tokens_revoked`.
- **Email-preference flag** (workspace ID + user ID + boolean; no email address):
retained until the user opts out.
- **Project briefs**: only when a user reviews and explicitly confirms a brief is
it transmitted to BluWave's internal platform (name, work email, optional phone,
project description). It then becomes a client business record governed by our
privacy policy (https://www.bluwave.net/privacy-policy/) and is retained for as
long as needed to service the request and the client relationship, or until
deletion is requested.
Data archiving and removal policy
BluWave does not archive Slack data. Message content and conversation context are
never persisted (in-memory only, 1-hour lifetime), so there is nothing to archive
or restore.
Removal is handled two ways:
- **Automatic**: uninstalling the app (or revoking its tokens) immediately ends
the app's access to the workspace and permanently deletes the stored
installation record. In-memory conversation data expires within 1 hour and is
also cleared on any service restart.
- **On request**: workspace admins or individual users can request removal of any
remaining data associated with their workspace or identity — including submitted
project briefs held in BluWave's internal platform and email-preference flags —
by emailing concierge@bluwave.net. We acknowledge requests within 2 business
days and complete deletion promptly thereafter.
Data storage policy
The app runs on Microsoft Azure App Service in BluWave's Azure tenant
US-East.
- **Persisted server-side**: OAuth installation records and email-preference
flags, stored on Azure-managed disks encrypted at rest. Access is restricted to
the BluWave engineering team.
- **Not persisted**: Slack message content, conversation context, and user profile
details exist only in process memory with a 1-hour inactivity TTL.
- **Transmitted on explicit user action only**: confirmed project briefs are sent
over TLS to BluWave's internal platform via an authenticated API.
- All data in transit — between Slack and the app, between the app and Azure
OpenAI, and between the app and BluWave's platform — is encrypted via TLS.
- The app only receives messages from channels it has been explicitly invited to,
plus direct messages with the app itself. It cannot read any other workspace
content.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting company
azure
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
ChatGPT 4.1 mini
LLM retention settings
The app never logs or stores prompts or responses; conversation context is in-memory only and expires after 1 hour. Content is not used for training; Microsoft retains it up to 30 days solely for abuse monitoring, then deletes it.
LLM data tenancy policy
All LLM processing uses an Azure OpenAI resource in BluWave's own Azure, subscription (single-tenant). Data stays in our tenant, is never shared with other customers or sent to OpenAI, and is never use to train or fine-tune models.
LLM data residency policy
LLM processing occurs in US-East, the Azure region of BluWave's Azure OpenAI resource, and stays within Microsoft's Azure boundary; content does not leave that geography. No LLM processing occurs outside Azure.