Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Customer data is retained while the service is actively used. Message content submitted for translation is processed in real-time and not stored after translation is complete. Usage metadata (character counts, timestamps) is retained for billing purposes during the account lifetime. Upon service termination, personal data is deleted promptly unless retention is required by law.

Data archiving and removal policy Users may request deletion of their data by contacting translator-support@rimo.app. Upon account deletion, data is deleted promptly. Message content is never stored and requires no removal process. Rimo does not maintain backups of user-deleted data. Payment records are retained only as required by applicable law.

Data storage policy Data is stored in Japanese domestic data centers with high reliability and security standards. All data in transit is encrypted with TLS v1.3 (SSL). Stored credentials (e.g. OAuth tokens) are encrypted with AES-256-GCM. Message content is never written to disk — it is processed in memory and discarded after translation.

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://translator.rimo.app/en/subprocessors