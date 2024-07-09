Holmes (EU)

HolmesGPT is an AI-powered assistant designed to support developers and on-call engineers in troubleshooting cloud incidents. Connected to your live observability data, it provides real-time insights, suggests solutions, and helps reduce incident resolution time.Whether you're investigating an issue, need help interpreting logs, or responding to an alert, HolmesGPT is there to assist—right inside Slack.This is the same Slack app as Holmes, just for the EU regionHolmesGPT pricing information can be found here:Disclaimer: This app leverages AI to generate responses, which may occasionally be inaccurate or incomplete. Users should verify critical information before taking action.