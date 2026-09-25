BrainPickle Trivia

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy BrainPickle retains Slack workspace configuration (team and channel IDs, posting preferences), message timestamps, trivia answers (user IDs, usernames, scores), and quiz/session data including interaction response URLs while the app is installed. Weekly score history is retained until uninstall or an honored deletion request; the weekly display reset does not delete stored history. Contact support@brainpickle.app to request deletion.

Data archiving and removal policy On receipt of Slack's verified app_uninstalled or bot-token revocation event, BrainPickle deletes the workspace record and its associated Daily posts, answers, scores, and quiz sessions from the active database. This does not remove messages already posted in Slack or separately retained operational logs and backups. Individual users can request removal of their trivia records at support@brainpickle.app.

Data storage policy Customer data is stored in PostgreSQL hosted by Supabase on AWS infrastructure, with encryption at rest and HTTPS/TLS in transit. Bot tokens are stored in Supabase with encryption at rest and restricted server-side access; they are not separately field-encrypted. They are used to deliver configured trivia and respond to user-requested Slack interactions, including messages and interactive views. BrainPickle does not request access to Slack message history, files, or email addresses.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

Data hosting company Supabase (built on AWS), Vercel (application hosting)

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://brainpickle.app/privacy