Dema brings your AI business analyst into Slack. Dema is an AI agent platform that helps ecommerce and retail teams make faster decisions by analyzing their business data, marketing performance, and customer insights through natural language. Instead of digging through dashboards, you just ask — right where your team already works. How Dema works in Slack

• Ask questions in a DM or @-mention Dema in any channel it’s invited to — “How is revenue trending this week?”, “Which campaigns are underperforming?” — and get data-backed answers in seconds

• Answers include charts and analyses that deep-link back to the full detail in the Dema platform An agent that works inside your workspace, not just beside it

When you link your Slack account, the Dema agent can act on your behalf through Slack’s MCP integration:

• Search messages and channel history you have access to, so answers pick up the context of an ongoing discussion

• Summarize long threads and record takeaways in Canvases your team can keep working in

• Look up workspace members so findings are routed and attributed correctly

• Send follow-ups back into the conversation, or schedule and draft them for later Every action runs with your own Slack permissions — Dema can only see what you can see, only in workspaces and channels you authorize, and respects Slack’s permission model on every request. Dema reads private channels, direct messages and group DMs only when you ask in a private conversation (your DM with Dema in Slack, or your own chat in the Dema app) and approve each read. Their content is never read in a Slack channel or group DM where others could see it. AI-generated responses and summaries may be inaccurate — always verify important information.