Data retention policy
Slack messages sent to Dema (DMs, @mentions, and thread replies in channels where the app is engaged) are stored, together with the agent’s responses, as conversation history for the duration of the customer relationship, so users can revisit and continue conversations. Users can permanently delete any conversation from within Dema at any time. Technical event metadata used for deduplication is retained for 30 days. Slack OAuth tokens and account links are retained only while the integration is connected and are deleted when the app is uninstalled or an account is unlinked. Upon termination of a customer agreement, all customer personal data is returned or deleted within one month unless retention is required by applicable law (Section 9, DPA: https://www.dema.ai/data-processing-addendum). Deletion requests can also be made at any time via info@dema.ai.
Data archiving and removal policy
Users can permanently delete any conversation from within Dema; deletion is immediate and irreversible, removing the conversation, its messages, and associated files from our databases and file storage. Uninstalling the Slack app or disconnecting the integration immediately deletes stored Slack OAuth tokens and account links and invalidates the credentials held by our agent service. Customers and users can additionally request deletion of any personal data by emailing info@dema.ai; after identity verification, data is deleted unless retention is required for legal or operational reasons. On contract termination, all customer personal data is returned or deleted within one month per Section 9 of our DPA.
Data storage policy
Customer data, including Slack conversation history, is stored on Amazon Web Services in the EU (eu-west-1, Ireland) — conversation content in PostgreSQL and uploaded files in Amazon S3. Slack OAuth tokens are encrypted at rest, and all data is encrypted in transit via TLS. Only messages directed at Dema are stored; the app does not bulk-ingest or archive workspace channel history. Conversation content is transmitted to our AI subprocessors (Anthropic, OpenAI, Google) transiently for inference and is not used to train their models; the full subprocessor list is in Appendix 1 of our DPA: https://www.dema.ai/data-processing-addendum. Access to stored data is restricted to authorized personnel with a legitimate business need.
Data center location(s)
Ireland
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Anthropic, OpenAI and Vertex models
LLM retention settings
Chats are stored in Dema’s EU database (AWS eu-west-1) until the user or customer deletes them; backups kept 30 days. No LLM provider trains on the data. Amazon Bedrock stores none; Anthropic and OpenAI API fallbacks keep it at most 30 days.
LLM data tenancy policy
Multi-tenant, with per-organization isolation checked on every request. Each Slack token belongs to one user and is used only when they ask. LLM calls are stateless, carry only that organization’s data, and providers don’t train on it.
LLM data residency policy
Data is stored on AWS in the EU (eu-west-1). LLMs run on Amazon Bedrock (global inference), with Anthropic and OpenAI APIs (US) as fallback. Customers with EU residency use Bedrock EU regions only. Transfers are covered by DPAs with SCCs.