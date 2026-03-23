Data retention policy
Diana Intelligence Corp. retains customer data (messages processed, task history, and agent memory) for the duration of the customer's active subscription. Conversation data processed by the AI is not stored beyond what is needed to complete the requested task and maintain session context. Customers can request full data export or deletion at any time.
Data archiving and removal policy
Upon app uninstallation or customer request, Diana Intelligence Corp. deletes all associated customer data — including task metadata, agent memory, and stored integration credentials — within 14 business days. No Slack message content is retained beyond real-time processing. We confirm deletion in writing via email to the requesting workspace administrator. Data is permanently removed from all primary datastores and backups within 30 days.
Data storage policy
All customer data is encrypted at rest (AES-256) and in transit (TLS 1.2+). Data is stored in Supabase (managed PostgreSQL) hosted in the United States with row-level security policies enforcing tenant isolation. Integration credentials are encrypted with per-workspace keys before storage. Slack message content is processed in memory and is not written to persistent storage.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted. Diana runs on Cloudflare Workers (compute and edge routing), Supabase (managed PostgreSQL database in the United States), and Vercel (web application hosting).
Data hosting company
Cloudflare, Supabase, Vercel
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Anthropic Claude (Opus 4.6, Sonnet 4.5), OpenAI (GPT 5.4)
LLM retention settings
Diana does not use Slack data to train LLMs. Anthropic and OpenAI do not retain API data for training under our commercial agreements. No customer data is stored by LLM providers.
LLM data tenancy policy
Diana uses strict multi-tenant isolation. Each workspace gets its own sandboxed agent. Messages go to Anthropic/OpenAI APIs for real-time processing only, never stored or shared across tenants.
LLM data residency policy
Diana does not store LLM inputs or outputs. Messages are sent to Anthropic and OpenAI APIs in the US for real-time processing. No data is retained by providers after the API response.