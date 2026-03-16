Meet Zeb. Your team's personal game master. Most team building is forgettable. Zeb fixes that. Tell him your team size and how much time you have, and he'll recommend the right game from a hand-curated library of creative, strategic, team-oriented experiences. These aren't your run of the mill games. These are built to get people thinking, collaborating, and actually having fun together. Whether you are remote or in person. Have 5 minutes or 60. Our intentional digital library of activities will have your whole team engaged. How it works: Game Concierge: Message Zeb in your preferred channel, public or private. Give him your team size and time available, and he'll send back games that fit in seconds.

Water Cooler Roulette: Type "/zeb pair us here" and Zeb will group your team into new trios every two weeks, each with a quick game to play. New teammates. New game. Every round. What makes Zeb different:

Every game in his library is creative, intentional, and built for real teams. You won't find generic trivia or filler activities here. These are experiences that spark conversation, reveal strengths, and leave people actually talking about what just happened. Free plan gives you access to a selection of games from the library. Unlock the full catalog, plus every game built to play inside Slack, with a paid subscription. Built by Urban Playground, creators of immersive team experiences across the US.