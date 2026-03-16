Data retention policy
Urban Playground retains customer data, including Slack workspace IDs and bot access tokens, for as long as the workspace has the Zeb app installed. Data is retained in Airtable and is reviewed periodically. Upon app uninstallation, data is retained for 30 days and then deleted upon request.
Data archiving and removal policy
Upon request or app uninstallation, Urban Playground will remove all customer data associated with the workspace within 30 days. Customers may request data deletion by contacting mason@urbanplaygroundgames.com.
Data storage policy
Customer data is stored in Airtable, a cloud-based database platform. Data includes Slack workspace IDs, company names, subscription status, and bot access tokens. No message content is stored.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted via Airtable and Make.com (US-based SaaS platforms). AI processing handled via Anthropic's API (US-based).
Data hosting company
Airtable, Make.com, Anthropic
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Anthropic Claude Sonnet
LLM retention settings
Urban Playground does not retain any data submitted to or returned from the LLM. Each /zeb request is processed in real time and discarded. No conversation history or user data is stored by the LLM layer.
LLM data tenancy policy
Zeb's LLM operates using Anthropic's Claude API. Data is processed through Anthropic's cloud infrastructure in the United States. Each request is processed independently and is not used to train Anthropic's models.
LLM data residency policy
Data submitted to the LLM is processed in the United States via Anthropic's API. No LLM-processed data is stored by Urban Playground. Anthropic's data handling is governed by their privacy policy at anthropic.com.