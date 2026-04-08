Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Allganize retains Customer Data (messages, files, and metadata processed by Alli Coworker) for the duration of the customer's active subscription. Conversation logs are retained for 90 days for audit and debugging purposes. Usage metrics and billing records are retained for 12 months. Customers can request earlier deletion at any time by contacting privacy@allganize.ai.

Data archiving and removal policy Upon subscription termination or customer request, Allganize will delete all Customer Data within 30 days. This includes conversation history, uploaded files, generated application code, workspace configurations, and all associated metadata. Deletion is irreversible and applies to both primary (MongoDB Atlas) and backup storage. Customers can submit deletion requests to privacy@allganize.ai and will receive confirmation upon completion.

Data storage policy Customer Data is stored in MongoDB Atlas (managed cloud database) with encryption at rest (AES-256) and encryption in transit (TLS 1.2+). Application workspaces and generated files are stored on Azure-managed persistent volumes with ReadWriteMany access within the Kubernetes cluster. All data is logically isolated per tenant — each customer's data is stored in separate database collections and workspace directories with strict access controls.

Data hosting details Cloud hosted — Kubernetes (Azure AKS) for application runtime, MongoDB Atlas (AWS) for primary database, Azure Files for persistent workspace storage. All infrastructure is managed and monitored with automated failover.

Data hosting company Microsoft Azure (AKS, Azure Files), MongoDB Atlas (AWS infrastructure), Anthropic (LLM API processing — no data stored)

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://ai-coworker.alli.ai/portal/privacy

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Anthropic Claude (Claude Sonnet 4, Claude Opus 4)

LLM retention settings Anthropic's API is configured with zero data retention — customer messages and AI responses are not stored by the LLM provider after processing. On Allganize's side, conversation logs are retained for 90 days for audit and context continuity, then automat

LLM data tenancy policy Allganize's LLM operates via Anthropic's API with strict data isolation. Each customer workspace's data is processed independently — no data is shared across tenants. Anthropic's API does not use customer data for model training. All API requests are auth