Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We retain Customer Data for Cole AI (including workspace settings, user identifiers, conversation history, scheduled tasks, and service logs) only as long as needed to provide the Service, meet contractual obligations, and comply with law. When an account is closed or we receive a validated deletion request, we delete Customer Data from active production systems within 30 days; remaining copies are removed as encrypted backups age out on their normal rotation (approximately 60 days). Cole does not permanently store Slack message content or Slack channel history; Slack data accessed via the API is processed transiently to perform requested actions and generate responses. We do not use Customer Data for advertising, and we do not train our own or third-party foundation models on Customer Data.

Data archiving and removal policy We maintain documented retention and disposal procedures for production systems, logs, and backups. Customer-initiated deletions (e.g., account closure or data subject requests) trigger account removal, deletion or anonymization of associated Customer Data, and de-provisioning of access credentials including OAuth tokens. Backups are encrypted, used only for business continuity, and are automatically overwritten or purged at the end of their retention period. Where legally permitted, customers may request an export of their data prior to deletion.

Data storage policy Customer Data is stored in encrypted PostgreSQL databases (Supabase-managed, AWS us-east-1) in US regions. Data is encrypted in transit (TLS 1.2+) and at rest (AES-256 with cloud-provider key management). Access to production systems is restricted via private networking, role-based access control, and logging. Messages processed through the AI assistant are sent to LLM providers (Anthropic, OpenAI) via commercial API under data processing agreements that prohibit those providers from using Customer Data for model training. Pocodot does not use Customer Data to train its own models or sell data to third parties.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cole AI is a cloud-hosted, multi-tenant SaaS application running on DigitalOcean (US region) with a Supabase-managed PostgreSQL database (AWS us-east-1). Application servers are deployed behind authenticated reverse proxies; only authenticated application services can access production databases. All data is encrypted at rest (AES-256) and in transit (TLS 1.2+).

Data hosting company DigitalOcean, Supabase (AWS), Cloudflare

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Anthropic Claude API (LLM inference), OpenAI API (LLM inference)

LLM retention settings LLM prompts and outputs are retained only as long as needed for product functionality (e.g. conversation context), per our data-retention policy. Anthropic and OpenAI operate under zero-retention API terms; nothing stored by providers after response.

LLM data tenancy policy LLM processing is performed on commercial, multi-tenant model endpoints operated by our AI providers. Customer prompts and outputs are logically segregated by authentication scopes and workspace identifiers. No Customer Data is shared across tenants.