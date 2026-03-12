Cole is an AI chief of staff that works right inside Slack. Send Cole a direct message or @mention Cole in a channel, and it keeps track of tasks, sets reminders, drafts messages and emails, researches questions, and summarizes the threads and files you share with it.
What Cole can do in Slack:
• Track tasks and follow-ups for you and your team
• Set reminders for yourself or a channel, one-off or repeating
• Draft emails, Slack posts and short documents, and post files like PDFs in the thread
• Research a topic and come back with a short, clear answer
• Summarize a thread, a channel's recent messages, or a file you drop in
• Keep the context of the conversation, so you don't have to repeat yourself
How it works:
1. Add Cole to Slack from pocodot.ai
and approve the permissions.
2. Send Cole a direct message, or invite Cole to a channel and @mention it.
3. Cole only reads the channels and conversations it has been added to.
Slack plan note: Cole's agent panel in Slack (the Cole button in Slack's top bar and the side-by-side chat) needs a paid Slack plan. On Slack's free plan everything else still works: send Cole a direct message, or @mention Cole in a channel.
Cole also works in WhatsApp, LINE and Telegram, so the same assistant can help you outside Slack too.
Pricing: free to start with trial credits. Paid Pocodot plans add more credits and extras like phone calls. Details at pocodot.ai/pricing
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Cole is powered by AI and can make mistakes. Please check important outputs, like drafted emails and summaries, before you rely on them.