Amazon CloudWatch - USEast Virginia

Data retention policy
You can find information on data retention in the AWS Customer Agreement (https://aws.amazon.com/agreement/). If you have specific questions about data retention, contact your AWS account manager or AWS Support (https://aws.amazon.com/contact-us/). Amazon CloudWatch stores the Slack workspace ID and name for each integration. It does not read or store the message history of a channel. When a user mentions the app, the message and the app's reply are stored as a conversation thread in the customer's CloudWatch Omni space. They are kept until the customer deletes the thread or the space. Conversation memory used for agent context expires after 90 days. Alert history (state changes, configuration changes and delivery results) is kept for 90 days and contains no Slack message content. When the Slack app is uninstalled, Amazon CloudWatch invalidates the stored Slack credential and stops all calls to the workspace. The integration record stays in the customer's AWS account until the customer deletes it
Data archiving and removal policy
You can find information on data archival in the AWS Customer Agreement (https://aws.amazon.com/agreement/). Amazon CloudWatch does not archive Slack data to a separate store. When a customer deletes the Slack integration in the Amazon CloudWatch Omni console, CloudWatch immediately deletes the stored Slack installation and stops receiving events from and posting to the workspace. The encrypted Slack token is deleted automatically within 30 days. A copy of the integration metadata, which contains no tokens, is deleted automatically after 90 days. Conversation threads are deleted when the customer deletes the thread or the CloudWatch Omni space.
Data storage policy
You can find information on data storage in the AWS Customer Agreement (https://aws.amazon.com/agreement/). If you have specific questions about data storage, contact your AWS account manager or AWS Support (https://aws.amazon.com/contact-us/). Integration records, OAuth credentials and conversation threads are stored in the AWS Region of the customer's CloudWatch Omni space, and they are encrypted with AWS KMS. Each AWS Region has its own Amazon CloudWatch Slack app. When the customer deletes the Slack integration, CloudWatch deletes the stored Slack installation immediately. It deletes the remaining stored data automatically, as described in the data archival and removal policy.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Amazon Bedrock (Anthropic Claude foundation models)
LLM retention settings
Bedrock does not use prompts or responses to train models. Invocation logs hold metadata only, not prompt text. Conversation memory expires after 90 days. Conversation threads are kept until the customer deletes the thread or space.
LLM data tenancy policy
Inference uses Amazon Bedrock. Customer data is logically isolated per AWS account and CloudWatch Omni space, and agent actions use credentials scoped to that space. AWS does not use customer data to train models.
LLM data residency policy
Data is stored in the AWS Region of the customer's CloudWatch Omni space. Bedrock processes inference within the customer's geography, except in Singapore, Sao Paulo and Mumbai, where any commercial AWS Region may be used.