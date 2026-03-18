Halftime is the daily team ritual for Slack. Every workday, a new two-minute game drops in your channel. Your team plays whenever they have a moment, between meetings, with coffee, before the next call. Results land at 4pm with the podium and the leaderboard. Built for remote, hybrid, and busy teams. Async by default, opt-in always. No host, no calendar invite, no mandatory fun. When connected, Halftime will:

• Open today's game in your channel

• Post the podium and leaderboard when results close

• Pin the weekly champion when the week is done 50+ games across arcade, word, puzzle, trivia, strategy, and creative. New games added every few weeks. Set up your team at halftime.coffee and connect Slack from settings.