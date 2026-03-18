Data retention policy
Halftime retains Slack webhook URLs for the duration of the customer's active subscription. We only store the incoming webhook URL provided during installation. No Slack messages, user data, or channel content is read or stored. Game activity data (scores, participation) is retained per our privacy policy at halftime.coffee/privacy.
Data archiving and removal policy
When a team disconnects the Slack integration or deletes their Halftime account, the associated webhook URL is immediately removed from our systems. Customers can request full data deletion by contacting hello@halftime.coffee. All data is removed within 30 days of a deletion request.
Data storage policy
Halftime stores data on servers in the United States using Neon (PostgreSQL) and Vercel. Slack webhook URLs are stored encrypted at rest. Halftime does not access, store, or process any Slack workspace data beyond the incoming webhook URL provided during OAuth installation.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted, managed services (no on-premise infrastructure)
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no