SugarAndSalt-Admin

Meet Sugar & Salt, your ultimate Salesforce administration duo! Sugar (your Architecture Expert) and Salt (your Configuration Specialist) are here to fully support your everyday Salesforce operations directly from Slack. Say goodbye to complex settings and confusing setup menus! With our bot, you can execute tricky Salesforce tasks simply by chatting with us. Whether you need a quick update or a structural change, Sugar and Salt have got your back. What we can do for you: Create Objects & Fields: Just ask, and we will easily create custom objects or add new fields to fit your business needs. Generate Reports: Need data insights quickly? Tell us what you want to see, and we’ll build the report for you. Import Data: Hassle-free data importing without leaving your chat window. Whether you are a seasoned admin or a beginner, Sugar and Salt will transform your Salesforce management into a smooth, conversational experience. Just say the word, and let us handle the hard work! AI disclosure and human review Sugar&Salt uses generative AI, including xAI Grok and Google Gemini. AI-generated responses, summaries, queries, and Salesforce configuration may be inaccurate or incomplete. Users are responsible for reviewing results, testing changes in a Salesforce Sandbox, maintaining appropriate backups, and approving consequential actions before production use. Slack data is not used to train foundation models. Slack plan requirement

※ Available on Slack Free.

※ However, Slack's Agents & Assistants feature requires a paid Slack plan.

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最強のSalesforce管理コンビ、SugarとSaltをご紹介します！ Sugar（設計担当）とSalt（設定担当）が、Slackから直接、あなたの日常的なSalesforce運用を全力でサポートします。 複雑な設定や分かりにくい設定メニューとはもうお別れです！このボットを使えば、チャットで話しかけるだけで難しいSalesforceのタスクを実行できます。簡単な更新から構造の変更まで、SugarとSaltにお任せください。 主な機能： オブジェクトと項目の作成： チャットで指示するだけで、ビジネスニーズに合わせたカスタムオブジェクトの作成や項目の追加を簡単に行います。 レポートの作成： データのインサイトがすぐに必要ですか？見たいものを教えていただければ、あなたに代わってレポートを作成します。 データのインポート： チャット画面から離れることなく、手間のかからないデータインポートを実現します。 熟練の管理者でも初心者でも、SugarとSaltがあなたのSalesforce管理をスムーズで対話的な体験へと変えます。チャットで伝えるだけで、あとは私たちが面倒な作業を引き受けます！ 生成AIに関する開示と人による確認 Sugar&Saltは、xAI Grok および Google Gemini を含む生成AIを使用します。AIが生成する回答、要約、クエリ、Salesforce設定は不正確または不完全な場合があるため、結果の確認、Salesforce Sandboxでの検証、適切なバックアップの取得、本番利用前の重要な操作の承認は利用者の責任です。Slackデータは基盤モデルの学習には使用しません。 Slackプラン要件

※ Slack Free版から利用可能（ただし、Slack の Agents & Assistants 機能を利用する場合は有料 Slack プランが必要）