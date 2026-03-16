SugarAndSalt-Admin

Data retention policy
SugarAndSalt retains Customer Data only as long as needed to provide the service. Workspace configuration, authorization, preferences, and account metadata are retained while the integration is active. Conversation transcripts are not retained in SugarAndSalt application databases. Credit-usage analytics (credits consumed, feature category, Slack thread id, and timestamps) are retained without chat body. Short redacted summaries of failed or unsatisfactory interactions may be retained as Salesforce Cases for product improvement. Preference dictionaries derived from interactions may remain until uninstall or a verified deletion request. Temporary working files (for example, Slack attachments written briefly under the container temporary directory to fulfill a request) are used only during request processing and are not retained as a customer archive; they are not tracked as workspace records and are discarded when the processing container is recycled or cleaned up. Security, billing, consent, support-case, and operational records are retained only as required for service operation, legal obligations, dispute resolution, and fraud prevention. When Slack sends an app_uninstalled event, Salesforce connection metadata and OAuth tokens are deleted on a best-effort basis. Verified access, transfer, correction, and deletion requests are completed within 30 days, except where retention is legally required. See https://sas-jp.com/en/privacy for details.
Data archiving and removal policy
Customer Data processed temporarily in memory to fulfill a request is discarded after the request completes and is not retained as a long-term conversation archive. Conversation transcripts are not retained in SugarAndSalt application databases. Upon Slack's app_uninstalled event, the application best-effort deletes the Slack installation token, stored Salesforce connection metadata and OAuth tokens, license cache, installed-skill settings, and workspace-scoped dictionaries. Uninstalling alone does not delete credit-usage analytics, product-signal or support Cases, AI usage counters, channel environment pins, AI-provider preferences, Master Salesforce tenant/user/consent/support records, or Stripe billing records. Users and workspace administrators may request access, transfer, correction, or deletion by emailing contact@sas-jp.com. After identity and authority are verified, eligible data is deleted within 30 days, except where retention is legally required. See https://sas-jp.com/en/privacy for details.
Data storage policy
Stored application data is hosted in managed Google Cloud services, including Cloud Run, Firestore, Pub/Sub, BigQuery, Cloud DLP, and Secret Manager, with access restricted to authorized service identities and operators. We store necessary configuration data, authorization tokens, preferences, consent/license metadata, and limited operational records. Salesforce authorization tokens are encrypted at the application layer; Google Cloud also encrypts stored data at rest. Public endpoints use TLS 1.2 or newer. Before LLM inference, request text may be inspected by Google Cloud DLP for masking. The app accesses messages and files sent directly to it, plus messages already in the same Slack thread when needed for context, and files explicitly attached for processing. Conversation transcripts are not retained in SugarAndSalt application databases. The application primarily acts as a secure conduit between Slack and Salesforce, with supporting metadata retained as described in our Privacy Policy: https://sas-jp.com/en/privacy
Data center location(s)
Japan, United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted. There are no on-premise components. SugarAndSalt application hosting and operational databases run on managed Google Cloud Platform services (e.g., Cloud Run, Firestore, BigQuery, Secret Manager), primarily in the United States (us-central1). SugarAndSalt company Salesforce records (tenant, consent, license, and support/product-signal data) are hosted in Salesforce in the Japan region. Customer Salesforce orgs, Slack, xAI Grok, Google Gemini, and Stripe process data outside the SugarAndSalt application host as described in our sub-processor list and Privacy Policy: https://sas-jp.com/en/privacy
Data hosting company
Google LLC (Google Cloud Platform) , Salesforce
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
xAI Grok (default) and Google Gemini (selectable/fallback; also preference dictionaries).
LLM retention settings
Prompts/context sent only as needed. Paid APIs: no training opt-in. Providers may keep API logs briefly for abuse/safety (xAI ~30 days unless ZDR). No chat transcripts kept; credit metadata and short redacted Cases may remain. See sas-jp.com/en/privacy.
LLM data tenancy policy
Each request maps to one Slack workspace and Salesforce connection via our service account. Under paid APIs we do not opt in to provider training and do not use Slack data to train foundation models. Sent only to xAI Grok or Google Gemini.
LLM data residency policy
App runs mainly on Google Cloud us-central1 (US). LLM content goes to xAI or Google and may be processed where their API terms allow. Company Salesforce is in Japan; LLM is not Japan-only. No single-region LLM guarantee.