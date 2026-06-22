Sola AI Assistant

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy https://sola.security/dpa/ (Section 9, "Retention of Processed Personal Data") Sola processes personal data only for the duration of the Agreement, per Client's instructions and for the Contracted Business Purpose. Under Section 5.3, Sola won't retain, use, or disclose personal data (CCPA-scoped) for any purpose beyond that. Data is retained only as long as needed to provide the services.

Data archiving and removal policy https://sola.security/dpa/ (Section 9.1–9.2) Upon termination or expiration of the Agreement, and subject to Client's written request, Sola will - within a reasonable time, and in any case within 30 days — either (a) return the personal data to Client in a commercially reasonable format, or (b) delete/destroy it.

Data storage policy Encryption-at-rest: We use the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) algorithm with a key size of 256 bits and with a unique and proper encryption key rotation policy for each customer.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details data lives in a tenant-isolated environment on AWS (US-east). Each tenant’s data sits in segregated storage with no shared tables or databases between customers.

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://sola.security/dpa/#:~:text=with%20the%20CCPA.-,Sub%2DProcessing.,-Authorized%20Sub%2Dprocessors

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI, Antropic

LLM retention settings Zero data retention is enforced at the LLM provider level for model training. Transient processing data retained by providers (e.g., short-term abuse monitoring) follows enterprise API limits. Any customer data stored by Sola is deleted or returned within

LLM data tenancy policy Sola uses Enterprise API tiers for OpenAI and Anthropic as sub-processors. Customer data is logically isolated per workspace, and sub-processors are contractually prohibited from using customer prompts, outputs, or data to train or improve models.