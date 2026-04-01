Supports Single Sign On (SSO) with the following providers
SAML 2.0 SSO for team sign-in, which works with common identity providers such as Okta, Microsoft Entra ID (Azure AD), OneLogin, Google Workspace, and other SAML 2.0–compatible IdPs. See: https://docs.stripe.com/get-started/account/sso
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
yes
Has a dedicated security team
yes
Contact for security issues
support@stripe.com
Has a vulnerability disclosure program
yes
Vulnerability disclosure program URL
Vulnerability disclosure program covers Slack app
yes
Has a bug bounty program
yes
Requires third party authorization/connections
yes
Third party services used by this app
Slack OAuth and Stripe (Stripe App installation and APIs).