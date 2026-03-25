AWS DevOps Agent - AP (Tokyo)

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy You can find information on data retention in the AWS customer agreement site ( https://aws.amazon.com/agreement/ ). If you have any specific questions about data retention, please reach out to your AWS account manager or AWS support ( https://aws.amazon.com/contact-us/ ).

Data archiving and removal policy You can find information on data archival in the AWS customer agreement site ( https://aws.amazon.com/agreement/ ). If you have any specific questions about data archival, please reach out to your AWS account manager or AWS support ( https://aws.amazon.com/contact-us/ ).

Data storage policy You can find information on data storage in the AWS customer agreement site ( https://aws.amazon.com/agreement/ ). If you have any specific questions about data storage, please reach out to your AWS account manager or AWS support ( https://aws.amazon.com/contact-us/ ).

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Amazon Bedrock (multiple foundation models)

LLM retention settings Customer data is stored in the region where the Agent Space is created. Investigation journals, chat messages, and operational data are retained for the lifetime of the Agent Space.

LLM data tenancy policy AWS DevOps Agent uses Amazon Bedrock for inference processing. Customer data is isolated per Agent Space and per AWS account. AWS does not use agent data, chat messages, or data from integrated data sources to train models or improve the product.