Parallel is a research agent for Slack. It answers questions with cited web sources and keeps watch on the topics your team cares about, so the information finds you instead of the other way around. Most of what a team needs to know lives on the open web, scattered across news, filings, docs, and pricing pages. Checking it by hand doesn't scale, and the moment you stop looking is the moment something changes. Parallel automates this with web research and monitors, brought into the place you already work. Ask anything

@mention Parallel in a channel or message it directly. It searches the web and replies in a thread with sources you can check.

• @Parallel what did the Fed decide this week?

• @Parallel compare the latest GPU cloud prices

Follow up in the thread, it reads the conversation so far. Monitor a topic

Tell Parallel what to watch and how often, and it posts an alert to the channel whenever something new turns up. Checks run from hourly to every 30 days.

• @Parallel monitor new AI native company launches

• @Parallel alert me when Acme announces a new product Get alerts you can act on

Each alert posts a headline with the details in its thread. Click Follow/Unfollow to be @mentioned on future alerts, or Manage to adjust the cadence, edit the query, or stop watching. Manage in plain English

"What are we monitoring?" "Check weekly instead." "Cancel the pricing monitor." Parallel confirms before anything is removed. Parallel uses AI to search and summarize; answers can be inaccurate or incomplete, so check the cited sources for anything that matters. The Parallel agent pane requires a paid Slack plan; @mentions and direct messages work on every plan.