Data retention policy
B12 retains personal and customer data only as long as necessary to provide the Services and fulfill the business purposes for which it was collected. Retention periods are based on the source, purpose, and sensitivity of the data and our ongoing need for it. Data tied to an active account is retained for the life of that account; when a user deletes their account or website, the associated data is removed (see our data archival/removal policy below). We retain limited records longer only where necessary to meet legal obligations, resolve disputes, or collect fees owed, and we may keep anonymized or aggregated data that no longer identifies an individual. For the Slack app, the message a user sends to Website Generator by B12 is used only to generate the requested website and is not used to train AI models; data passed to our LLM providers is subject to a 30-day retention limit. See https://www.b12.io/privacy-policy/.
Data archiving and removal policy
Users can request deletion or deactivation of a free B12 account or website at any time using our deletion request form (https://support.b12.io/en/delete-free-account). Paid subscribers cancel their subscription first, and a separate request is submitted for each website. Deletion is permanent and irreversible: once processed, the account or website and its associated data cannot be restored. We confirm to the requester once deletion is complete; processing typically takes a few business days and no longer than 30 days. We also delete personal data if we learn it belongs to anyone under 16. Users can exercise data access, transfer, or deletion rights, or ask data-handling questions, by contacting hello@b12.io. See also https://support.b12.io/en/can-i-delete-my-entire-website-or-account-information.
Data storage policy
Customer and personal data are stored in the cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure. Access is limited to authorized personnel and protected with industry-standard safeguards ; as noted in our Privacy Policy, no method of transmission or storage is completely secure. We use vetted third-party sub-processors to deliver parts of the Service: Stripe for payment processing (B12 stores only the last four digits of a card), Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google for AI/LLM processing, and Mailgun for email. LLM processing is multi-tenant with no dedicated data residency and a 30-day retention limit, and Slack message content is never used to train AI models.
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
GPT 4.1 mini
LLM retention settings
30 day retention policy
LLM data tenancy policy
Multi tenant
LLM data residency policy
No dedicated data residency