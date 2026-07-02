Website Generator

Users can request deletion or deactivation of a free B12 account or website at any time using our deletion request form (

). Paid subscribers cancel their subscription first, and a separate request is submitted for each website. Deletion is permanent and irreversible: once processed, the account or website and its associated data cannot be restored. We confirm to the requester once deletion is complete; processing typically takes a few business days and no longer than 30 days. We also delete personal data if we learn it belongs to anyone under 16. Users can exercise data access, transfer, or deletion rights, or ask data-handling questions, by contacting hello@b12.io. See also