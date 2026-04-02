Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Superscale does not retain any Slack Customer Data. Messages are sent in real-time through the Slack API and are not stored, cached, or logged by Superscale. The only data stored is the OAuth access token required to maintain the integration connection, which is retained until the user disconnects the integration.

Data archiving and removal policy When a user disconnects the Slack integration from Superscale, the OAuth access token is immediately deleted. No Slack Customer Data is archived at any point. Users can disconnect at any time through the Superscale Integrations settings, which revokes and removes all stored credentials.

Data storage policy Superscale does not store any Slack Customer Data such as messages, channels, user profiles, or files. Only the OAuth access token is stored in an encrypted database to authenticate API requests. No Slack data is transmitted to or stored by any third-party services.

Data center location(s) Germany

Data hosting details We host our data on AWS.

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Open AI, Google, Anthropic

LLM retention settings No Slack Customer Data is retained by the LLM providers. Superscale uses API-tier access with all providers (Anthropic, Google, OpenAI), which guarantees zero data retention for training purposes.

LLM data tenancy policy Superscale’s LLM operates in a multi-tenant architecture with strict logical isolation between customers. Each organization’s data is scoped by unique identifiers and never shared across tenants.