Data retention policy
Superscale does not retain any Slack Customer Data. Messages are sent in real-time through the Slack API and are not stored, cached, or logged by Superscale. The only data stored is the OAuth access token required to maintain the integration connection, which is retained until the user disconnects the integration.
Data archiving and removal policy
When a user disconnects the Slack integration from Superscale, the OAuth access token is immediately deleted. No Slack Customer Data is archived at any point. Users can disconnect at any time through the Superscale Integrations settings, which revokes and removes all stored credentials.
Data storage policy
Superscale does not store any Slack Customer Data such as messages, channels, user profiles, or files. Only the OAuth access token is stored in an encrypted database to authenticate API requests. No Slack data is transmitted to or stored by any third-party services.
Data center location(s)
Germany
Data hosting details
We host our data on AWS.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Open AI, Google, Anthropic
LLM retention settings
No Slack Customer Data is retained by the LLM providers. Superscale uses API-tier access with all providers (Anthropic, Google, OpenAI), which guarantees zero data retention for training purposes.
LLM data tenancy policy
Superscale’s LLM operates in a multi-tenant architecture with strict logical isolation between customers. Each organization’s data is scoped by unique identifiers and never shared across tenants.
LLM data residency policy
LLM requests are processed through API endpoints provided by Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI, primarily hosted in the United States. No Slack Customer Data is persistently stored by the LLM providers. Data is transmitted over encrypted connections.