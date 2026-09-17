Give Lim AI a job. Give your team more room to grow.
Lim AI takes on repeatable business work inside the systems you already use. DashboardLim designs, connects, deploys and keeps improving the workers behind it, so you don't have to become an AI engineer to put AI to work.
Not just another answer to act on. A reply prepared for review. A sales insight backed by the calls. A report delivered without someone chasing it.
Built around the work your team actually does:
• Inbox & customer operations: Sort incoming messages, prepare replies and flag conversations that need a person.
• Sales: Analyse sales calls, surface recurring objections and highlight leads that need attention.
• Marketing: Bring campaign activity and performance together so your team knows what needs action.
• Reporting & operations: Turn connected business data into scheduled reports, useful updates and exception alerts.
These workflows are configured around your business, your systems and your approval rules. The work itself happens in Lim AI and your connected systems. The Lim AI Slack app does not read your inbox, CRM or call recordings; it delivers the results to Slack.
What the Slack app does:
• Posts the scheduled reports, KPI updates, alerts and daily or weekly summaries from your Lim AI automations to the channels you choose, as "Lim AI Reports" or "Lim AI Alerts" so your team can tell them apart.
• Channel digest: on request, reads a channel's last 24 hours and posts a digest back into it (how many messages, questions nobody has replied to, the busiest threads). The digest is built by counting messages, not by AI.
• Reads a channel's recent messages before posting an alert, so the same alert is not posted twice.
• Lets you pick a public channel, or a private channel the app has been added to. A private channel is only listed for the person who connected Slack, and only if they are a member of it in Slack.
How Lim AI uses AI:
Lim AI automations use large language models from OpenAI to turn data from your connected platforms (for example BigQuery) into reports, summaries and alerts. Messages the Slack app reads for the channel digest and the duplicate check are processed by our own code and are not sent to OpenAI. We do not use Slack data to train AI models.
AI disclaimer: AI-generated responses, summaries and other outputs can be inaccurate, incomplete or out of date. Check them against your source data before you rely on them or act on them, and do not treat them as professional advice.
Your systems. Your boundaries.
We define what each worker can access, what it can do and where a person needs to approve. More autonomy is a deliberate decision, not permission for AI to do anything it wants.
Getting started:
Lim AI is a managed service, so accounts are set up by DashboardLim. Email hello@dashboard-lim.com
to get one. Then sign in at app.dashboard-lim.com
, open Connectors and connect Slack. Our team connects your automations to the channels you choose.
Start with one useful job. Expand as your business grows. Lim AI does the work. DashboardLim makes sure it works.
Available capabilities depend on your connected systems and enabled workflows.