Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Lim AI does not store Slack message data. The application processes Slack data in real time only to generate alerts and insights. The only data retained is the Slack access token required to maintain the integration, which is securely stored and retained until the user disconnects their Slack account.

Data archiving and removal policy Uninstalling the app from Slack (Manage apps → Lim AI → Remove app) or disconnecting Slack in Lim AI deletes the stored Slack token and workspace details from our database and revokes the token with Slack. To request deletion of any remaining data, email hello@dashboard-lim.com with your Slack workspace name. We confirm by email once it has been deleted, within 30 days.

Data storage policy We store the Slack access token (encrypted), the workspace ID and name, the Slack user ID of the person who installed the app, and the channel ID and alert settings the user saves. We do not store Slack messages: the channel digest and duplicate check read recent messages when they run and keep nothing. This data is kept while the app is installed and deleted when it is uninstalled or disconnected.

Data hosting details Cloud hosted application using secure infrastructure. Slack data is accessed in real time via API calls and processed transiently without storage. Access tokens are securely stored with encryption and strict access controls.

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://www.dashboard-lim.com/slack/privacy-policy

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI [model names, e.g. GPT-4o mini], accessed through the OpenAI API.

LLM retention settings Standard OpenAI API retention: inputs and outputs are kept up to 30 days for abuse monitoring, then deleted, and are not used for training. We keep no copy.

LLM data tenancy policy We use the OpenAI API under our own OpenAI organisation. Only business data from connected platforms is sent, never Slack messages. Under OpenAI's API terms, this data is not used to train its models.