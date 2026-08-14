wxO Integration Manager

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy The data retention policy determines how long your chat history is stored and outlines the process for its deletion, ensuring compliance with privacy and data protection standards. Specify the number of days to retain chat messages. When the specified retention period expires, older messages are automatically deleted and can no longer be accessed. To configure the data retention period: Important: If your access to IBM watsonx Orchestrate is removed from the tenant, all chat history that is associated with your account is deleted permanently. Note: Data retention settings are moving to Enterprise controls. Current configuration is preserved. For more information, see Configuring enterprise controls. From the profile icon, click Settings. Select the Data Retention tab. Specify the number of days that you need to retain the data. The default value is set to 30 days. Click Save to apply your changes. Data retention policy Chat history: Retained for a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of 365 days. Note: Files that are uploaded through user activity are not deleted, and there is currently no mechanism to automatically remove them after a specific time period. You cannot access the previously uploaded files in any form, either through the API or through the UI. Access to the uploaded files is provided through time‑limited, signed URLs. Once the signature expires, the download URL can no longer be used. Agent analytics traces: Retained for 30 days.

Data archiving and removal policy IBM watsonx Orchestrate (WXO) executes data removal on a rolling basis, prioritizing immediate and automated permanent deletion over long-term archival. WXO does not possess an inherent "cold storage" or native archival feature for conversational logs. If your enterprise requires long-term storage for compliance, data must be manually exported via API prior to the expiration windows. The specific protocols for data removal and permanent destruction across WXO include: 1. Rolling Automated Removal Chat Logs: When the set retention threshold (default 30 days, max 365 days) is reached, a permanent programmatic purge is triggered. Messages are instantly dropped from the operational datastore and become entirely unrecoverable.File Uploads (Temporary Session Data): Files uploaded directly through the conversational chat window do not remain indefinitely. They are bound by an automated cleanup script that purges files approximately 4 hours after the most recent file upload activity in that specific thread. 2. Immediate Account & Identity Erasure User Profile Offboarding: If a user's access rights to the WXO tenant are revoked or the account is deleted by an administrator, an immediate cascading purge is executed. All associated chat histories, custom settings, and personal agent memory items linked to that user ID are permanently destroyed instantly. WXO does not flag or hold this data for a recovery grace period. 3. Tenant-Level Decommissioning Instance Deletion: When an organization completely decommissions or deletes a SaaS instance of WXO or its underlying IBM Software Hub / Cloud Pak environment, a tenant-wide data removal sequence begins.Backups Lifecycle: Active operational databases are wiped, and any disaster-recovery system snapshots or underlying IBM cloud platform backups containing the tenant's historical metadata are fully cycled out and permanently overwritten within 30 days. 4. Manual / On-Demand Memory Removal Active Memories: End-users and workspace managers can override standard retention timelines by manually managing the agent's memory bank. Through the user interface, you can select specific learned parameters or information items and execute an On-Demand Delete Command to wipe that metadata from the system immediately. Are you building an automated export pipeline to archive your WXO chat logs before they are deleted, or do you need to verify compliance data removal for GDPR/Right-to-Be-Forgotten requests? IBM Managing data retention - IBM: The data retention policy determines how long your chat history is stored and outlines the process for its deletion, ensuring comp IBM Chat privacy and data protection - IBMFiles uploaded through the chat interface automatically expire and are deleted approximately 4 hours after the most recent file up IBMSecurity policies and responsibilities in IBM Cloud - Docs | IBM Cloud Pak for Data as a ServiceApr 30, 2026 — IBM Cloud Pak for Data as a Service compliance: - Responsibility: Clients are responsible for regulatory compliance

Data storage policy IBM watsonx Orchestrate (WXO) employs a highly structured data storage policy focused on absolute enterprise privacy, multi-tenant isolation, and explicit guarantees that client data is never used to train foundational models.The platform’s data storage architecture breaks down into the following operational pillars:1. The Zero-Training GuaranteeChat and Prompt Isolation: IBM enforces a strict policy where all conversational inputs, prompts, and generated outputs stay entirely within your private service boundaries.No LLM Optimization: Your data is never sent back to base foundation models, third-party Large Language Models (LLMs), or shared IBM repositories for training or system refinement.2. Infrastructure & Storage LocationsHosting Cloud Providers: WXO instances run within secure, managed cloud environments across IBM Cloud and Amazon Web Services (AWS).Storage Components: Under the hood, system structures utilize Amazon RDS for structural configuration metadata, Amazon S3 for secure asset handling, and automated AWS block snapshots for disaster recovery.Regulated Regions: For organizations with strict data sovereignty mandates, WXO is deployable in specialized regions such as AWS GovCloud (US), ensuring infrastructure is handled exclusively by verified personnel.3. Data Isolation TiersStandard SaaS Isolation: By default, WXO uses logical multi-tenant isolation. It protects cross-tenant data using rigid identity permissions, strict tenant-specific access controls, and isolated environment boundaries.Premium Edition Physical Isolation: For regulated industries with stricter compliance, the Premium Edition provides physical storage isolation through dedicated database instances and private data storage areas.4. Encryption StandardsData at Rest: All databases, configuration metadata, system identifiers, and workflow definitions are encrypted using AES-256 encryption keys managed via cloud Key Management Services (KMS).Data in Transit: Every piece of communication moving between user channels, orchestration agents, and API integrations is encrypted natively using TLS 1.2 or higher.5. Categorization of What is Stored (and What is Not)To comply with strict data minimization principles, WXO limits exactly what its database engines record:Categorized as STOREDCategorized as NOT STORED• System Identifiers & Configuration Metadata• Long-term PII (beyond identity access needs)• Workflow and Assistant Content structures• Core Single Sign-On (SSO) internal attributes• Identity Info (IBMid / Identity Provider mappings)• Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) secrets• Active Agent Memory (non-sensitive parameters)• Transcripts containing passwords/financial data

Data center location(s) Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, Singapore, United Kingdom, United States

Data hosting details cloud hosted and on premise

Data hosting company IBM cloud, AWS, Azure

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://www.ibm.com/us-en/privacy/dataprivacyframework

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used gpt-oss-120b, BYO Models

LLM retention settings WXO does not provide independent "LLM-only" storage settings. All LLM interactions are governed by the same unified retention framework as all other data. Chat logs are retained for 30–365 days (admin-configurable).

LLM data tenancy policy IBM watsonx Orchestrate (wxO) enforces a strict data tenancy and isolation policy to ensure that data belonging to one organization is never exposed to another, nor used to train public Large Language Models (LLMs).