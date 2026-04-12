Your Slack workspace, curated.
Curator is a workspace management app for Slack admins. It handles all the maintenance your workspace needs — channel naming standards, automatic channel archiving, broadcast messaging, and emoji announcements — all from one app, without leaving Slack.
---------What's included?:tada: Emoji Announcer — Free
Give every new custom emoji the welcome it deserves. Curator automatically detects when a new emoji is added to your workspace and posts an announcement so your team never misses one.:label: Channel Namer — Pro
Keep your channel list organized, so channels are easy to find and easy to understand. Define your naming convention rules once, and let Curator handle the rest.
- Set prefix and suffix rules for channel names
- Automatically scan new channels as they're created
- Post rename reminders directly in non-compliant channels, letting anyone rename the channel with the click of a button:broom: Auto Archiver — Pro
Stop letting inactive channels pile up. Curator finds channels that have gone quiet, warns them before doing anything, and archives the ones nobody wants to keep.
- Set your own inactivity threshold — 30, 60, 90 days, or whatever works for your workspace
- Warn channels before archiving so nothing disappears without notice
- Let members save their channel with a single "Never Archive" click
- Fine-tune exactly which channels get scanned with prefix, suffix, and individual exemptions:mega: Broadcaster — Pro
Reach your whole workspace in one go. Broadcaster lets any authorized user send the same message to multiple channels and people at once — sent from their own Slack account, not a bot.
- Send to any mix of public channels, private channels, and DMs in one action
- Messages appear from you, not from Curator
- Schedule sends for a specific date and time, with delivery trackingEverything happens inside Slack.
No external dashboards, no separate tools, no switching tabs. Curator lives entirely in your App Home — configure everything, run scans, manage exemptions, and review reports without ever leaving Slack.
---------:gear: Simple, workspace-level pricing
Emoji Announcer is completely free. Upgrade to Curator Pro
to unlock Channel Namer, Auto Archiver, and full Broadcaster access. One flat subscription per workspace — no per-seat pricing, no surprises. Enterprise+ pricing available.
Learn more at https://curatorforslack.com
.