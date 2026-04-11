PlusPlus Karma

PlusPlus is a karma bot for Slack. It lets your team recognize each other in the flow of conversation—no forms, no separate app to open. When someone does something good, you give them karma right in the channel. Over time, PlusPlus keeps score and surfaces a leaderboard so appreciation is visible instead of forgotten. How it works React to someone's message to give them karma. Stronger emojis give more: :clap: +1 :raised_hands: +2 :star: +3 :fire: +4 :trophy: +5

:face_with_rolling_eyes: -1 :-1: -2 :clown_face: -3 :hankey: -4 :wastebasket: -5 Your strongest reaction on a message counts, and removing it takes the karma back. Every workspace and channel can swap in its own emojis, including custom ones, so in-jokes can become karma. Prefer typing? Mention the bot with a run of + or - symbols: @plusplus @alex ++ gives Alex karma, longer runs give more (up to a cap), and -- takes it away. PlusPlus replies with the running total. It understands real-world typing quirks—iOS and macOS love to turn -- into an em dash or en dash, and PlusPlus counts those correctly so karma isn't silently dropped. Built-in fairness rules You can't award karma to yourself, and you can't dock your own karma. Attempts are politely (and amusingly) rejected.

A minimum symbol run is required so stray punctuation doesn't trigger karma by accident.

Each action is capped, so nobody can hand out 50 points in one message.

Commands /plusplus-leaderboard — show the standings for your workspace.

/plusplus-settings — open an interactive panel to tune the bot for a channel.

/plusplus-settings reply_mode thread|channel — choose whether PlusPlus replies in-thread or in the channel.

/plusplus-settings emoji — see or change which emojis give karma in a channel or the whole workspace.

/plusplus-settings snark <1–10> — set how much personality the bot's rejection and "capped" messages have, from dry and minimal (1) to maximum sass (10).

Add "help" to any command (e.g. /plusplus-settings help) for usage instructions.

Privacy and isolation PlusPlus is multi-workspace by design. Every workspace's data is isolated by team, and karma totals, leaderboards, and settings never cross between workspaces. Installation uses Slack's standard OAuth flow with CSRF-protected state, and your workspace's bot token is stored encrypted at rest. PlusPlus never reads channel history. It only sees reactions and messages that mention it, and requests just the scopes it needs to post replies and run its slash commands. Message text is processed in memory and never stored or logged. Why teams use it Recognition that lives inside the conversation gets used. PlusPlus turns a quick ++ into a lasting, visible signal of who's helping, shipping, and showing up—lightweight enough that people actually do it, structured enough that it adds up. Our promise to transparency The codebase remains completely open source in case you'd like to deploy this yourself. See our privacy policy for more details.