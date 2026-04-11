PlusPlus Karma

Data retention policy
PlusPlus stores only the minimum needed to function: Slack workspace (team) IDs, channel IDs, user IDs, per-user karma totals, per-channel settings (reply mode and snark level), timestamps, and the workspace's OAuth bot token (encrypted at rest). It does not store message content, names, or email addresses. Data is retained for as long as the app remains installed on the workspace so that karma totals and settings persist between uses. We do not use Customer Data for analytics, profiling, advertising, or to train any models.
Data archiving and removal policy
When a workspace removes PlusPlus, the associated OAuth bot token is revoked by Slack. Stored data tied to a workspace (karma totals, channel settings, and the stored token) can be deleted on request by emailing contact@pluspluskarma.dev; we action deletion requests within a reasonable period and confirm once complete. We do not maintain long-term archives or backups of Customer Data beyond what is required for normal operation of the database.
Data storage policy
Customer Data is stored in Amazon DynamoDB (AWS, ap-southeast-2 / Sydney region). Every record is partitioned by Slack workspace (team) ID, so one workspace's data is never accessible from another. The OAuth bot token is encrypted at rest using AES-256-GCM before being written to the database; all other stored fields are Slack-assigned identifiers and karma counters, not personal content. All traffic between Slack, the app, and AWS is encrypted in transit using TLS 1.2 or higher.
Data center location(s)
Australia
Data hosting details
Cloud Hosted
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no