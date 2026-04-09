Data retention policy
CrowdLinker retains kudos data (user IDs, display names, and message content) for the lifetime of the workspace installation. Installation and OAuth credentials are retained until the app is uninstalled. Data is stored in a PostgreSQL database hosted on Supabase.
Data archiving and removal policy
When the app is uninstalled from a workspace, CrowdLinker automatically deletes the workspace's installation record and associated OAuth credentials. Workspace administrators may request deletion of all kudos data for their workspace by contacting support. No automated archival process exists; data is deleted on request or upon app uninstallation.
Data storage policy
CrowdLinker stores Customer Data in a PostgreSQL database hosted on Supabase (AWS infrastructure). Stored data includes Slack workspace IDs, bot OAuth tokens (encrypted at rest), Slack user IDs, display names, kudos message text, and channel IDs. No sensitive personal data beyond what Slack provides is collected. Credentials are stored encrypted using AWS-managed encryption.
Data hosting details
AWS Lambda, Supabase for PostgreSQL
Data hosting company
AWS, Supabase
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no