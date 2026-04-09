Kudos lets your team celebrate great work right inside Slack — no extra tools, no dashboards, no setup. Just type /kudos, mention one or more teammates, add a personal message, and watch a celebration GIF post to the channel instantly. Built for teams that believe recognition should be effortless and public. Every kudos is visible to the whole channel, creating a culture of appreciation that spreads naturally. Key features:

• /kudos @name — recognize anyone in any channel in seconds

• Multi-mention support — tag multiple teammates in one shoutout

• Auto-celebration GIF — powered by Giphy, zero configuration needed

• Leaderboard — see who's been celebrated most with /kudos leaderboard

• Works in public and private channels

• One-click install, no forms to fill out Developed by Crowdlinker Inc., a product & engineering studio based in Toronto, Canada.