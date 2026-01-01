Data retention policy
Default retention 30 days; variable from 1 hour up to 90 days depending on plan
Data archiving and removal policy
Per ToS: Workato destroys Accounts and associated Account/Transaction/Account Holder Data within 90 days after termination.
Data storage policy
AES-256 encryption at rest; data stored in AWS regional data centers (US/EU/Singapore/Australia/Israel/Japan/Korea), isolated per account/region; optional customer-managed keys via AWS KMS.
Data center location(s)
Australia, Germany, Israel, Japan, Singapore, Republic of Korea, United States
Data hosting details
Cloud-hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS); regional data centers in US, EU (Frankfurt), Singapore, Australia, Israel, Japan, and South Korea; also offers Virtual Private Workato (dedicated AWS VPC) for enterprise customers.
Data hosting company
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Anthropic Claude (claude-sonnet-5 primary, claude-sonnet-4-6, claude-haiku-4-5 as fallback/classifier model); Google Gemini (gemini-3-pro-image, gemini-3.1-flash-tts-preview, Veo 3.1 video); ElevenLabs (eleven_multilingual_v2 text-to-speech).
LLM retention settings
Zero retention
LLM data tenancy policy
Direct calls to each vendor's multi-tenant public API: Anthropic (api.anthropic.com), Google Gemini, ElevenLabs (api.elevenlabs.io). No dedicated/single-tenant deployment, no Bedrock/Vertex. Real API keys live only in an internal proxy, never the sandbox.
LLM data residency policy
United States, Israel, United Kingdom, Germany, Singapore, South Korea, India, Japan, or Australia, depending on customer's data center selection and choice of enabled features.