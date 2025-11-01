Data retention policy
Customer logs for Coralogix service can be retained on customers' own object storage buckets (such as S3) for the duration of time which they control. User replies pulled from Slack threads are retained for 1 year or upon termination.
Data archiving and removal policy
Customers can retain their telemetry data on their own S3 for the retention they define. User replies pulled from Slack threads are retained for 1 year or upon termination.
Data storage policy
Data ingested via the app is stored on Coralogix's secure infrastructure with encryption at rest and in transit, access restricted on a need-to-know basis. Data is hosted across our authorized regions (US, EU, AP) per the customer's selected deployment.
Data hosting company
AWS, GCP
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
GPT, Claude. Both used through Coralogix AI agent Olly
LLM retention settings
0 retention by external LLM providers. Olly does not store data externally - no prompts or telemetry are held outside Coralogix infrastructure. Telemetry that Olly analyzes is stored and retained according to your existing Coralogix retention settings.
LLM data tenancy policy
By default, Olly uses GPT-family models through Microsoft Azure OpenAI. When customers enable the Claude model option, Olly routes eligible LLM requests to Anthropic Claude hosted through AWS.
LLM data residency policy