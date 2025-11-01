Coralogix is the modern observability platform, delivering real-time

insights across logs, metrics, and traces - without coverage or cost

limitations. :bell: Observability Notifications & Actions in Slack

Receive Coralogix notifications directly in your Slack channels.

Notification messages are rich and actionable - view details and take

action on Coralogix entities without leaving Slack.

Case notifications can include AI-generated insights from Coralogix,

such as an investigation summary, a likely root cause, and suggested

remediation steps. :arrows_counterclockwise: Slack Thread Activity in Your Case Timeline

Replies posted in Coralogix notification threads are automatically

surfaced inside the Coralogix Case timeline, giving your team a unified

view of incident activity across both platforms. :link: Smart Link Previews

Share a Coralogix Case URL in any Slack channel and get an instant

rich preview - showing Case status and key details inline. :warning: AI Disclaimer

Some content shown by this app, including Case summaries, root cause

analysis, and remediation recommendations, is generated by AI. AI can

make mistakes: generated content may be inaccurate, incomplete, or

out of date. Always verify AI-generated insights against your

underlying observability data before acting on them, especially

before making changes to production systems. By installing this application, you understand and agree that your information will be subject to processing, transfer, and storage in and to the U.S., where you may not have the same rights and protections as you do under local law.

Coralogix complies with the Data Privacy Framework (DPF) regarding the collection and retention of personal information transferred from the EU, UK, and Switzerland to the U.S. In the event of any conflict between this notice and the DPF Principles, the Principles shall govern.

For more details, please review our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.