Data retention policy
Memoket retains customer data for as long as needed to provide the Services, maintain the user's account, comply with legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements. Retention periods vary based on these factors. Users may request deletion of their data at any time by contacting hello@memoket.ai.
Data archiving and removal policy
Upon account closure or a verified deletion request, Memoket removes the associated customer data (recordings, transcripts, and summaries) from its production systems in accordance with applicable law. Users may exercise their rights to access, correct, or delete their personal information by contacting hello@memoket.ai.
Data storage policy
Customer data (audio recordings, transcripts, and AI-generated summaries) is stored in Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud infrastructure. Data is protected with multi-layer encryption in transit and at rest, with permission-based access controls.
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Data hosting company
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service — GPT-5 series (GPT-5.0 / 5.1 / 5.4)
LLM retention settings
Prompts and outputs are kept only as long as needed to provide and store the user's summaries in Memoket. We do not retain data with the LLM provider for training. Users can request deletion at hello@memoket.ai.
LLM data tenancy policy
Transcripts are sent to our LLM provider (Microsoft Azure OpenAI) only to generate summaries and answers for the user. Customer data is not used to train any models and is logically isolated per account.
LLM data residency policy
Customer data is stored and processed in Amazon Web Services (AWS) US East (us-east-1) in the United States. LLM inference is performed via Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service.