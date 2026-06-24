Memoket.ai

Memoket captures your real-world conversations—meetings, client calls, coffee chats, and more—and turns them into clear summaries, key insights, and action items, then delivers them right into Slack. Instead of retyping notes or losing track of what was said, your team gets concise recaps and next steps in the channels they already use. Ask across past conversations to surface decisions, compare interviews side by side, and trace every point back to its source. With Memoket connected to Slack, important context is always one message away—so nothing gets lost and projects keep moving. Memoket works with the Memoket Gem wearable and app (a Memoket account is required). Your data is protected with multi-layer encryption and secure cloud storage. AI Disclaimer: Memoket uses AI and large language models to generate responses, summaries, insights, and action items. AI-generated content may be inaccurate or incomplete. Please review important information before relying on or sharing it.