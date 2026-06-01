Rogo Integration for Slack

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Rogo has a documented data classification and retention policy. Please contact security@rogo.ai and legal@rogo.ai for requests and information. The Rogo Slack Integration does not copy or index your Slack workspace. Slack content is retrieved at the moment a user asks Felix, Rogo's AI agent, a question, using that user's own Slack authorization. Slack content that Felix uses in an answer is kept as part of that conversation's history in the customer's Rogo environment. By default it is retained for as long as the conversation exists. Organization administrators can set a shorter retention window for connector results (single session, 1 day, 7 days, 30 days, 60 days, 90 days, or 1 year) under Settings, Organization, Security, Data Retention. Expired results are deleted by a scheduled cleanup job. Slack credentials are retained until the user disconnects Slack. Rogo's general retention policy keeps customer query logs for at least one year and adjusts that period on customer request. Backups are kept no longer than one year.

Data archiving and removal policy Rogo complies with all valid data deletion requests. Please contact security@rogo.ai and legal@rogo.ai for requests and information. Rogo does not archive Slack data separately from the conversation in which it was used. When a user disconnects Slack in Rogo, the stored Slack credential is deleted immediately. When a user account is deleted, Rogo deletes that user's conversations and the Slack content stored within them. When a customer contract ends, Rogo returns or deletes the customer's data within 14 days of the customer's written request, as set out in Rogo's Data Processing Agreement (rogo.com/legal/data-processing-agreement). Slack content is never used to train models.

Data storage policy Rogo stores all data within GCP encrypted at rest with AES-256. Rogo runs on Google Cloud Platform. Customer data, including conversation history that contains Slack content, is logically isolated per customer and stored in the region of the customer's deployment. Data is encrypted in transit with TLS and at rest with customer-managed encryption keys held in Google Cloud KMS, backed by Cloud HSM (FIPS 140-2 Level 3). Slack OAuth tokens are encrypted with a dedicated KMS key before being written to the database and are never logged or exposed to end users. Rogo is SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and ISO 42001 certified. AI disclosures. Models used: Felix uses third-party foundation large language models under enterprise agreements, alongside Rogo's own fine-tuned models. How user data is retained and used by the LLM: Slack content is sent to the model only to answer the user's request. Rogo enforces a zero-retention and zero-training policy by default for foundation model calls, so providers do not keep the prompts. Rogo never uses customer data to train models. LLM data tenancy: Rogo uses its own enterprise accounts with each provider and processes one customer request at a time; there is no cross-customer sharing. LLM data residency: model calls are processed in the United States by default. Regional deployments can be configured to use in-region model endpoints where the provider supports them.

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://trust.rogo.ai/

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini

LLM retention settings Rogo stores data within the US, EMEA, and Asia

LLM data tenancy policy Rogo operates within the US, EMEA, and Asia