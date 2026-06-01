Rogo Integration for Slack

Rogo is the AI platform for investment banks, private equity firms, and other financial services teams. Its agent, Felix, does research and analysis for bankers and investors.
The Rogo Slack Integration lets each user connect their own Slack account so Felix can use Slack as a source.
With the Rogo Slack Integration, Felix can: • Search and read the channels, DMs, files, and canvases you already have access to • Tell you who said what by looking up colleagues • Send messages and create or edit canvases when you ask, if your administrator allows it
How it works: you install the app from your Rogo settings, approve Slack's permission screen, and Felix can then answer questions like "Summarize what #falcon-deal discussed this week." Felix only sees what your Slack permissions allow. Rogo does not copy or index your workspace. Messages and canvases Felix writes show up in Slack as you.
Felix uses large language models and can produce inaccurate summaries or outputs. Review its answers and anything it drafts before sending.
The Rogo Slack Integration requires a Rogo account.
Instead of switching between tools, you can ask Rogo to find a past discussion, pull context from a shared file, or draft and send an update to your team — all grounded in your Slack workspace.
Once connected, Rogo can:
- Search across your Slack channels and threads to surface relevant discussions
- Pull context from conversations and files shared in Slack into its research and analysis
- Post messages and replies to channels and threads on your behalf
- Cite the exact Slack messages behind an answer so you can trace it back to the source
The integration uses Slack's standard OAuth permissions and only accesses the content and actions the workspace grants. You stay in control of what Rogo can see and do, and access can be revoked at any time from your Slack settings. Support: email support@rogo.ai
. Support can also be found in app https://app.rogo.ai/
and we will respond in less than 24 hours.