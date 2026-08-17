Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Pluk retains personal information only as long as needed for the purposes described in our privacy policy. Account data is retained for the life of the customer relationship plus a reasonable period thereafter. Slack-derived Customer Data is retained for the duration of the customer relationship, or until the customer deletes it or uninstalls the app, after which it is deleted within 90 days. Billing records are retained as required by tax and accounting law. Candidate suppression requests are retained indefinitely so that exclusions remain effective. We may retain aggregated or de-identified data that does not identify anyone.

Data archiving and removal policy When a workspace uninstalls the Pluk Slack app or revokes its tokens, Slack sends an uninstall event and Pluk tears down the installation: OAuth tokens are marked revoked and stop being used, and the stored Slack workspace member directory is deleted. Slack-derived message content associated with that installation is deleted within 90 days. Customers may also request deletion at any time by contacting support@pluk.ai. We do not maintain long-term archives of Slack message content beyond the retention period described above.

Data storage policy Customer Data is stored in a managed PostgreSQL database (Google Cloud SQL) and Google Cloud Storage, within Google Cloud Platform in the us-central1 region in the United States. Data is encrypted in transit using TLS and at rest using Google Cloud's default encryption. Each customer's data is logically isolated by organization identifier, and access is scoped per Slack workspace installation. Application access to production data is restricted to authorized engineering staff.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted. Google Cloud Platform, using Cloud Run for the application, Cloud SQL for PostgreSQL, and Cloud Storage. No on-premise or customer-hosted deployment option.

Data hosting company Google Cloud Platform (Google LLC)

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://pluk.ai/subprocessors

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Anthropic Claude (Sonnet, Opus, Haiku) via the Anthropic API; Google Gemini (Pro and Flash) via the Gemini API; Google Gemini Embedding via Vertex AI in our own GCP project; OpenAI embeddings for one document retrieval path.

LLM retention settings Pluk stores no prompts or completions with model providers beyond serving the request. Provider retention follows our commercial agreements with Anthropic and Google, under which API inputs and outputs are not used to train their models.

LLM data tenancy policy Pluk never trains or fine-tunes models on Customer Data. We call third-party hosted model APIs, sending Slack content only to answer that workspace's request. Data is never pooled across workspaces. Every request is scoped to one organization.