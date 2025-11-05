Lumen5 retains data while the Customer continues to be a Customer. Once a Customer ceases to be a customer, the following steps are completed: 1. Customer is sent a notice via email of change of standing and given the option to reinstate the account. 2. If no notice is received to #1 above within 30 days, or if Customer responds that they do not wish to reinstate their account, the Customer is given a chance to remove their data from our systems. 3. If Customer submits a request for deletion at any time, Lumen5 removes the data from Lumen5 systems and Customer is sent notice of removal of data.

Lumen5 will delete a customer's data when they cease to be a customer and request the deletion of their data. On physical devices, Lumen5’s hosting provider will dispose of the hardware in a secure fashion. When such devices are decommissioned, they are purged or destroyed according to NIST 800-88 Guidelines for Media Sanitation. As according to our privacy policy, a copy of the de-identified dataset may be kept for Lumen5 usage. De-identification data must remove all personal identifiers from the dataset.

Data storage policy

Production Data Security Guidelines for security of production data: 1. Implement and/or review controls designed to protect Production Data from improper alteration or destruction. 2. Ensure that confidential data is stored in a manner that supports user access logs and automated monitoring for potential security incidents. 3. Ensure Lumen5 Customer Production Data is segmented and is only accessible to Customer authorized to access data. 4. All Production Data at rest is stored on encrypted volumes. Encryption and Cryptographic Keys 1. All data transmissions and data-at-rest should be encrypted. Plaintext or unencrypted communications should never be used for customer data. 2. Cryptographic keys should be signed by a reputable certificate authority. 3. Any private (non-public) keys must be protected with security measures at least as stringent as the measures used for distribution of that key. 4. The loss, theft, or potential unauthorized disclosure of any encryption key must be reported immediately to the Security Officer. Transmission Security 1. All transmitted data is encrypted end-to-end. Encryption is not terminated at the network endpoint and is carried through to the application. 2. All traffic from clients must be forced through HTTPS (Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure) to ensure the security of data in transit. The connection is encrypted at a minimum of 256-bit encryption using TLS 1.3. 3. Transmission encryption keys are limited to use for one year and then must be regenerated. Data Segregation Data from all environments should be segregated to ensure security. Production data should be segregated from test, staging, and internal data through logical and infrastructure controls.