Data retention policy
Where required under applicable laws, we retain personal information only for as long as is necessary to fulfil the purposes for which it was collected and processed, in accordance with our retention policies, and in accordance with applicable laws and regulatory obligations or until you withdraw your consent (where applicable). To determine the appropriate retention period for personal information, we consider the amount, nature, and sensitivity of the personal information, the potential risk of harm from unauthorized use or disclosure of personal information, the purposes for which we use personal information and whether we can achieve those purposes through other means, and the applicable legal and regulatory requirements.
Data archiving and removal policy
Juicebox retains data only for the period needed to provide the services. In the event of cancelling the Juicebox service, Juicebox will delete data within 60 days of the end of the services period. For any individual privacy opt-out requests, data subjects can remove their information from our search results using the publicly available Juicebox Privacy Center.
Data storage policy
We store customer data only in U.S. regions. We operate our services in AWS us-east-1 (Northern Virginia) and Google Cloud Platform us-central1 (Iowa), and PII is processed in AWS us-east-1 for production and in Google Cloud Platform us-central1 for backup and disaster recovery.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
OpenAI (GPT‑family), Anthropic (Claude‑family), plus internal fine-tuned/small models.
LLM retention settings
We maintain Zero Data Retention agreements with our underlying LLM providers. Under those agreements, prompts and completions are not retained by those providers. Product-specific persisted outputs follow our standard data retention policies.
LLM data tenancy policy
Data is stored in a multi-tenant environment. Customer data is logically segregated from other tenant data. Access is controlled through role-based access control and least-privilege measures. Customer data is encrypted at rest and in transit.
LLM data residency policy
Our LLM-related data tenancy is U.S.-only. Customer data is stored and processed only in U.S. regions.