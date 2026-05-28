Ask Juicebox to review leads, summarize pipeline health, or take action on profiles directly from Slack. How it works:

1. Mention @Juicebox in any channel or thread with a prompt.

2. Juicebox reads context in the Slack thread, takes action, and provides status updates.

3. When it’s done, the agent pushes updates and lets you know what's changed. What you can do:

1. Look someone up

• "@Juicebox Have we contacted Jane Doe at Stripe?" 2. Take action on a profile

• "@Juicebox Shortlist Johnny Appleseed to Senior SWE, remind me to follow up with Jane Doe next Tuesday" 3. Get insight into projects & pipelines

• "@juicebox how's the pipeline looking on Senior SWE? Who's stalled in the funnel?" 4. Manage your Agents

• "@Juicebox why did the Senior SWE agent stop finding people?" 5. Ask how things work

• "@Juicebox what's the difference between manual and automatic agent approval?" Disclaimer: Juicebox uses LLMs that have the potential to generate inaccurate results. A paid Slack plan is required to use the Juicebox AI agent in the Slack app container. All other Juicebox for Slack features work on free Slack plans, including channel notifications, lead review carousels, and @Juicebox mentions in channels and threads.