Data retention policy
- Retained while you have an account / during active service
- After that, only as long as necessary for legal records, complaints, or fair treatment documentation
- Deleted no later than 30 days after termination of the Service and a data deletion was sent to us via email support@ogment.ai
Data archiving and removal policy
Privacy Policy §9 — deletion when no longer necessary
Privacy Policy §10 (CCPA) — Right to Deletion (with standard legal exceptions)
Privacy Policy §11 (GDPR) — Right to Be Forgotten
ToS §7.4 — Return or Deletion of Customer Data upon termination and written request
Data storage policy
- Privacy Policy §3A — Google user data: encryption in transit and at rest, access restricted to authorized personnel
- Privacy Policy §14 — No cross-region transfers (EEA :left_right_arrow: US); customer data stays in chosen territory
- Privacy Policy §15 — Security measures (access controls, duty of confidentiality, breach procedures)
- ToS §6 — Full data security section: TLS 1.2+, encryption at rest, least-privilege access, MFA, secure coding, API rate limits, audit logging
Data center location(s)
Germany
Data hosting details
AWS + Supabase SOC2 plan
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Anthropic Opus 4.8, GPT 5.6 Terra
LLM retention settings
Anthropic automatically deletes API inputs and outputs within 30 days of receipt/generation. Retained data is never used for model training.
LLM data tenancy policy
Ogment uses the Anthropic Claude API as its LLM provider. Anthropic operates a multi-tenant cloud infrastructure. Customer inputs and outputs are logically isolated per organization. By default, Anthropic does not use commercial API customer data to train
LLM data residency policy
Anthropic provides data residency controls for the Claude API:
Inference geo: Controls where model inference runs — configurable per-request as "us" (US-only) or "global" (default, any available region).