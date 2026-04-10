O is your team's AI colleague inside Slack. It keeps working memory, connects to the tools you already use, and gets smarter the more your team works with it. O is built for real team collaboration, not just one-off chat. It learns your context, turns repeatable tasks into reusable skills, and works alongside your team like a real teammate. Examples of what O can do:

- Answer questions and take action across your connected tools

- Summarize conversations, decisions, and project updates

- Prepare meeting briefs and extract next steps

- Build working memory so context carries over

- Turn repeatable tasks into reusable skills

- Connect to Notion, Gmail, Google Drive, Linear, and 1,000+ more Note: O uses Slack's Agents & Assistants feature, which requires a paid Slack plan. Free Slack workspaces cannot use this feature. Ps: O uses LLMs and can make mistakes.