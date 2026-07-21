Superhuman Go for Slack

We retain personal data for as long as necessary to provide our products to you, to complete the transactions you have requested, to comply with our legal obligations, to resolve disputes, and for other legitimate business purposes. We retain the data we collect for different periods of time depending on what it is, how it’s used, and how you configure your settings.

Data storage policy

We design our products with security in mind, and we use a combination of safeguards and processes designed to secure data, including encryption, secure network configuration, and other measures, including encryption, network segregation, and access minimization. We retain personal data for as long as necessary to provide our products to you, to complete the transactions you have requested, to comply with our legal obligations, to resolve disputes, and for other legitimate business purposes. We retain the data we collect for different periods of time depending on what it is, how it’s used, and how you configure your settings. For example, where we process information for marketing purposes or with your consent, we process the data until you ask us to stop and for a short period after this (to allow us to implement your requests). We also keep a record of the fact that you have asked us not to send you direct marketing or to process your data so that we can respect your request in the future.