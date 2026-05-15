Your best people do great work every day. Too often, no one says a word. The quiet ones who hold the team together slowly stop feeling seen — and that’s when they start to look elsewhere. Culture Engine is employee recognition and rewards, built right into Slack. It turns "thank you" into a simple habit your team actually keeps — in the place they already work all day. And it gives you a culture you can measure. How it works: :tada: Give a shoutout — recognize good work in seconds, right in Slack. No new app, no portal to log into. :large_yellow_circle: Add Coins — attach Coins to any shoutout to make it land harder. Admins set the budget. Coins people receive never expire. :gift: Redeem real rewards — your team turns Coins into gift cards, prepaid cards, donations or company merch. :birthday: Never miss a birthday or work anniversary — Culture Engine remembers for you and celebrates the moment in Slack, so no one’s day quietly slips past. :bell: Weekly reminders — each week, Culture Engine reminds your team to give a shoutout and shares the week’s wins in Slack. That’s how recognition becomes a habit. :mag: Analytics — one dashboard with ten metrics, like team morale, burnout and retention. See what recognition is doing for your team and your business. Build a culture you can measure: :chart_with_upwards_trend: Team morale — see how many people felt appreciated this month, from one anonymous question in Slack. People who feel valued stay. :battery: Team burnout — spot burnout early, before it costs you good people. You only see the team total. :handshake: Employee retention — see how many people resigned, next to your number from before Culture Engine. Every person who stays saves the cost of a new hire. :star: Glassdoor rating — track your employer rating over time. A stronger rating makes hiring easier. :repeat: Recognition as a habit — see how many shoutouts your team sends with no reminder. That’s a culture that runs on its own. :dart: Company values — see which values show up in shoutouts and which are not used yet. Know if your values guide daily work or just sit on a page. :crown: Shoutouts from owners and admins — see how often leaders give shoutouts. When leaders send them, others follow. :eyes: Members left out — see who got no shoutout. People who feel unseen are the first to look elsewhere. :bar_chart: Who is rising, who is fading — see who gets more or fewer shoutouts than before. Check in before a drop turns into a resignation. :memo: Performance reviews — a page for each person, with their shoutouts and top value. Walk into every review with real examples. Why teams choose Culture Engine: :white_check_mark: A shoutout is why people stay. Feeling seen for real work is what keeps your best people from quietly drifting away. Culture Engine makes that moment happen every day. :white_check_mark: Build recognition as a habit. A habit starts with you: when leaders send shoutouts, the team follows. Weekly reminders keep it going, so it doesn’t fade after launch. :white_check_mark: Culture you can measure. Ten metrics on one dashboard show what recognition does for morale, burnout and retention — proof the program earns its place. Built for growing teams Culture Engine is an employee recognition and rewards platform with built-in culture analytics, for teams who want recognition to stick — not another tool no one opens. Whether you’re starting your first employee recognition program or replacing one that fizzled, it sets up in minutes and runs entirely in Slack. Get started Add to Slack for FREE. Your 14-day trial unlocks every feature — no credit card required. Setup takes one minute.