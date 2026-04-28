GCP APAC LangSmith Fleet

Data archiving and removal policy
Data hosting company
Google Cloud Platform
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Any custom model endpoint (Anthropic, OpenAI, and others)
LLM retention settings
We do not retain any LLM data as we do not host the models ourselves.
LLM data tenancy policy
We do not host models, and we do not store users LLM API keys. Users are expected to provide their own LLM api keys, and pay for their usage. We have a feature for users to store any arbitrary secret, and that is where they put their keys.
LLM data residency policy
We do not store any LLM data as we do not host the models ourselves.