MuleSoft (US)

MuleSoft provides a unified platform to federate, govern, and observe APIs, AI agents, MCPs, and model interactions across any gateway, application, or environment. MuleSoft's integration with Slack brings your AI and API environment directly where your team works and collaborates. The Problem We Solve

IT leaders and AI teams often face fragmented infrastructure and inconsistent governance that slows down development and increases risk. The MuleSoft Agent cuts through the complexity by answering questions, triggering actions, proactively alerting on failures, and eliminating the costly context-switching that breaks team flow. What you can do:

- Set up which alerts are sent to Slack channels or DMs.

- Connect the MuleSoft Platform MCP Server to Slackbot seamlessly

- [Limited GA] Chat conversationally in channels and DMs with the MuleSoft Agent. Just tag @MuleSoft in any channel or DM. This version of the MuleSoft Agent for Slack will only serve the default US region, if you are in a different region please install your regional app. This tool uses generative AI, which can produce inaccurate or harmful responses. Review for accuracy and safety before using.