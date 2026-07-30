Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy MAIA retains Slack content only while the app is installed and the source channel remains included. Content deleted in Slack, or from channels MAIA is removed from, is taken out of search immediately and permanently deleted within 30 days. When the app is uninstalled or its token is revoked, all of the workspace's Slack data is permanently deleted from our application systems within approximately 48 hours. Raw Slack event archives expire after 90 days, and superseded object versions within a further 7 days. MAIA chat history is kept until the user deletes it. Encrypted database backups are retained for 30 days and then expire. Model providers process request content under their own API terms and retention policies.

Data archiving and removal policy MAIA handles Slack's uninstall, token-revocation, channel-removal, channel-deletion, message-deletion and file-deletion events. Uninstall and token revocation disable access immediately and schedule deletion of all of the workspace's data, which runs daily after a 24-hour grace period. Channel removal and message deletion remove content from search immediately, and a daily compliance job permanently deletes it, including derived indexes and embeddings, after 30 days. Deleted files are removed immediately. Archived channels are kept but marked archived. MAIA does not archive Slack data outside these retention windows.

Data storage policy Zyphra stores customer data in Amazon Web Services (us-west-2, United States). To answer requests, relevant content is sent to our AI model providers, which process it under their API terms. Data is kept in workspace-scoped records. Database and object storage are encrypted at rest (AES-256), and all connections use TLS 1.2 or higher. Databases are not publicly accessible. Access to private-channel and direct-message content follows the requesting user's Slack membership. Slack data is used only to provide MAIA's features to the connected workspace and is not used to train or fine-tune AI models.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted on Amazon Web Services (us-west-2) using managed services: RDS PostgreSQL, S3, ElastiCache and ECS Fargate. All are encrypted at rest and in transit. Our OAuth connection service (Nango) is self-hosted in the same AWS environment.

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://www.zyphra.com/legal/subprocessors

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Google Gemini, OpenAI GPT, Anthropic Claude

LLM retention settings MAIA's own retention of prompts and responses follows the chat history policy above: chats are kept until the user deletes them. Providers process requests under their commercial API terms, which do not permit using API data to train their models.

LLM data tenancy policy We use multi-tenant commercial model APIs from Google, OpenAI and Anthropic, Each request carries only content the requesting user is authorized to access in their own workspace, retrieved from their workspace-isolated storage. No training on slack data.