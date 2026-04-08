Data retention policy
We retain personal data only for as long as necessary to provide our services, comply with legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements. When data is no longer required, it is securely deleted or anonymized.
Data archiving and removal policy
Customer data is securely deleted or anonymized upon account deletion or upon customer request, subject to applicable legal and operational retention requirements. Backups and archived data are periodically purged in accordance with our internal data retention policies.
Data storage policy
Customer data is securely stored using cloud infrastructure providers including Heroku and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Data is protected using industry-standard security measures, including encryption, access controls, and regular security monitoring.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Our application and database infrastructure are hosted on Heroku and Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the US-East region (us-east-1). Data is hosted in secure cloud environments with managed infrastructure, monitoring, backups, and access controls.
Data hosting company
AWS, Heroku (Salesforce)
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no