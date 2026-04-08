Build forms and manage approvals directly inside Slack with Formester. Formester helps teams create powerful forms, collect submissions, automate workflows, and manage approvals without leaving Slack. Whether you're handling internal requests, feedback collection, HR processes, IT tickets, or customer workflows, Formester makes it simple and collaborative. Key Features

- Create forms

- Collect and manage submissions in real time

- Send approval requests directly in Slack

- Automate workflows and notifications

- Share forms instantly with teams or external users

- Track responses and manage data efficiently

- Secure and customizable for organizations of all sizes Common Use Cases

- Leave & PTO requests

- HR onboarding forms

- IT helpdesk requests

- Expense approvals

- Feedback & surveys

- Event registrations

- Internal team workflows Formester combines powerful form building with Slack-native collaboration to help teams move faster and stay organized.