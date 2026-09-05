AutoStatus: Status Scheduler

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy AutoStatus retains workspace and user data while the app is installed, unless deletion is requested. After uninstall, we delete all associated Slack data within 14 business days. Users can request deletion by emailing hey@autostatus.co. Live application records are deleted within 24 hours of the request.

Data archiving and removal policy For full deletion of their application data, users can email hey@autostatus.co. Live application records are deleted within 24 hours of the request. After AutoStatus is uninstalled, we delete all associated Slack data within 14 business days.

Data storage policy Application data is stored in SQLite on a Hetzner server in Ashburn, Virginia, United States. Database backups are replicated to Hetzner Object Storage. AutoStatus uses HTTPS for its public website, Slack integration, and external API requests. It does not request access to Slack direct-message history, channel history, or files.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details AutoStatus is cloud hosted on Hetzner. The web application and scheduler run in containers, with application data stored in SQLite. Database backups are replicated to Hetzner Object Storage using Litestream.

Data hosting company Hetzner

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://autostatus.co/privacy

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI gpt-6-luna via the Responses API, used to interpret status instructions and suggest emojis.

LLM retention settings Responses API storage is disabled (store:false). No training opt-in or special zero-data-retention agreement. OpenAI abuse-monitoring logs may retain inputs and outputs for up to 30 days, subject to legal/safety exceptions.

LLM data tenancy policy OpenAI’s standard shared API service; no dedicated deployment.