Data retention policy
Office Rivals retains Customer Data (display names, Slack user IDs, profile timezone offsets, predictions, points, season picks, and department selections) for as long as it is needed to run the product: standings are season-long, and a workspace can carry its record into a following season, so data is not deleted on a fixed schedule. Workspace-level records (workspace name, season pass and Stripe payment status) are retained for billing and support purposes. Bot tokens are encrypted at rest using AES-256-GCM.
Data archiving and removal policy
Office Rivals does not delete Customer Data automatically — leaderboards and season history are the product, and workspaces return season after season. Instead, a workspace admin can request deletion of all workspace and player data at any time via https://officerivals.com/support or hello@officerivals.com; deletion is completed within 30 days of the request. Individual players can request deletion of their own data the same way. Uninstalling the app from Slack revokes the bot's access to the workspace immediately, and the app processes Slack's app_uninstalled and tokens_revoked events to stop all message delivery; stored data is retained after uninstall only so the workspace can resume where it left off if it reinstalls, and is deleted on request as above.
Data storage policy
All Customer Data is stored in a PostgreSQL database hosted by Supabase on AWS infrastructure, with row-level security enforced on all tables. Bot access tokens are encrypted at the application layer using AES-256-GCM before being written to the database. Payment data is processed and stored exclusively by Stripe — Office Rivals never sees or stores card details. No Customer Data is shared with or sold to third parties. Full details at https://officerivals.com/legal/privacy.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no