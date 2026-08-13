Office Rivals does not delete Customer Data automatically — leaderboards and season history are the product, and workspaces return season after season. Instead, a workspace admin can request deletion of all workspace and player data at any time via

or hello@officerivals.com; deletion is completed within 30 days of the request. Individual players can request deletion of their own data the same way. Uninstalling the app from Slack revokes the bot's access to the workspace immediately, and the app processes Slack's app_uninstalled and tokens_revoked events to stop all message delivery; stored data is retained after uninstall only so the workspace can resume where it left off if it reinstalls, and is deleted on request as above.