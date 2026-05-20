Office World Cup
Office World Cup runs a fully automated 2026 World Cup prediction pool inside your Slack workspace and lets opted-in companies compete on a public global leaderboard.
No spreadsheets. No prediction website. No commissioner. Install the app, run /worldcup in a channel, and the pool runs itself for all 104 matches across 39 days.
HOW IT WORKS
1. An admin runs /worldcup in any channel to set up the pool.
2. Anyone who joins the channel is automatically enrolled and receives a welcome DM.
3. Before each match day, every player gets a DM with button-based predictions. Tap a result, pick a score, and you are done in 20 seconds.
4. After every match, the bot posts results, updated standings, and leaderboard changes to the channel.
Predictions lock at kickoff. No edits. That is what makes it fun.
PREDICTIONS MADE SIMPLE
Every prediction happens via DM using buttons, so no typing is required.
For group stage matches, players pick the result: home win, draw, or away win. They can also lock in an exact score for bonus points.
For knockout matches, players pick who advances and predict the 90-minute score.
DMs arrive in timezone-friendly windows so everyone has a fair chance to make their picks before kickoff.
SCORING
- Correct match result: 3 points
- Exact 90-minute score: 9 points, replacing the 3 points for the correct result
- Upset bonus when a lower-ranked team wins: +2 points
- Knockout multipliers scale from x1.5 in the Round of 16 up to x3 in the Final
- Pick the World Cup winner: 30 points
- Pick the Golden Boot winner: 30 points
Simple enough to explain in one message. Deep enough to reward real football knowledge.
DEPARTMENT RIVALRIES
Players choose a department during onboarding, such as Engineering, Sales, Marketing, Finance, Product, or Operations.
Standings are split by department, turning your channel into a live company tournament: Engineering vs Sales vs Product vs Ops, updated after every match.
GLOBAL LEADERBOARD
Paid companies can opt in to the public leaderboard at officeworldcup.com/leaderboard
.
Companies are ranked by average points per active player, so a 10-person startup can compete with a 500-person enterprise. Individual players choose whether to appear publicly. Rankings update after every match day.
WHAT GETS POSTED TO THE CHANNEL
- Match results with scores and key moments
- Updated individual and department standings
- Leaderboard movement and upset alerts
- Prediction highlights from your workspace
The channel becomes your tournament HQ for 39 days.
PRICING
Office World Cup is free for up to 10 players.
A one-time payment lets you grow your pool. There are no subscriptions and no recurring charges. Every tier includes the same features. The only difference is team size.
PRIVACY
Office World Cup stores the Slack workspace, channel, and user information needed to run the pool, send prediction DMs, calculate scores, and post standings. This includes Slack user IDs, display names, timezones, departments, predictions, scores, and leaderboard visibility preferences.
We do not read message contents or files. Players control whether they appear on the public leaderboard.
Full privacy policy: officeworldcup.com/privacy
COMMANDS
- /worldcup - Set up the pool
- /worldcup standings - View the leaderboard
- /worldcup scoring - See how points work
- /worldcup picks - View or change tournament picks before June 11
- /worldcup settings - Manage admin settings
- /worldcup upgrade - Upgrade your plan
- /worldcup help - View all commands