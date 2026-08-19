Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy @Every retains Customer Data only for as long as it is needed to provide the service. • Slack message text, and file metadata (name, type, size, and the Slack link), are stored encrypted, scoped to the installing workspace, and automatically deleted 90 days after receipt by a daily job. File contents are not held in this store. • Files a member shares for @Every to work on are retained in that member's private workspace storage so the agent can continue working with them across conversations, and are deleted on request. • Records of work performed — scheduled task definitions, run history, and audit entries — are retained for the life of the installation so members can see what @Every did on their behalf. • Conversation history sent to our AI provider is retained by that provider under our agreement with them, and is never used to train models. Slack remains the system of record. @Every stores no Slack content it does not need to answer a request or show a member what it did.

Data archiving and removal policy When a workspace uninstalls @Every, its stored Slack credentials are deleted immediately and all processing for that workspace stops. Remaining Customer Data is deleted within 14 business days of uninstall, or of a written request to hello@every.to. That covers the message archive, stored files, task and run records, and the conversation history held by our AI provider. Requests to delete an individual member's data are honoured on the same timeline. The 90-day archive purge described above runs automatically and independently of any request.

Data storage policy Customer Data is stored in managed cloud infrastructure in the United States. Slack message text and metadata are stored in a managed PostgreSQL database; files are stored in object storage; conversation state for the agent is held by our AI provider. Stored OAuth credentials are encrypted at rest with AES-256-GCM using versioned keys, and all traffic is encrypted in transit with TLS 1.2 or higher. Storage is scoped per workspace and per member: a request cannot read across a workspace boundary, and no internal dashboard, admin page, or support tool allows anyone at Every to browse a customer's messages.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted. @Every runs as managed services — application, background worker, and PostgreSQL database — with files in managed object storage. There is no on-premise or customer-hosted deployment.

Data hosting company Render (application, background worker, and PostgreSQL database); Cloudflare (object storage); Anthropic (agent session state).

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://agent.every.to/legal/privacy-policy#sub-processors

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Anthropic Claude Opus 5 and Claude Haiku 4.5; Google Gemini 2.5 Flash (via OpenRouter)

LLM retention settings Agent session history persists until deleted; Anthropic does not offer Zero Data Retention for it. Never used for training. Deleted on uninstall or request within 14 business days.

LLM data tenancy policy Anthropic processes data as our processor under its Commercial Terms. Each Slack conversation is a separate agent session scoped to the installing workspace. No customer data trains any model.