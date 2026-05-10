GetCrux for Slack
Your marketing copilot, one message away. Ask anything you'd ask the GetCrux dashboard — performance, creatives, competitors, even ad generation — right where your team already works.How to use it
- In any channel:
type
@GetCrux <your question>
and the bot replies in-thread.
- In DM:
open a chat with GetCrux and just type — every message is treated as a question.
- First time:
the bot shows you a one-click Link Account
button right in the thread. After that, you're set.What you can ask
- Performance analytics
— spend, ROAS, CTR, CPM, CAC, conversions across Meta, Google, TikTok, and every connected platform. Time ranges, groupings, filters, breakdowns, drill-downs, and custom calculations on top.
- Creative analysis
— search your creative library, get an overview of any single ad, and have the bot analyse the media itself (hooks, framing, CTA, pacing) tied back to the numbers.
- Audience signal
— sentiment and themes from comments on your posts.
- Competitive intel
— search competitor brands, browse their live and historical ads, see ad-rank history, compare strategies.
- Generate new ads
— static concepts, video ads, multi-shot UGC, or animations from a still image, on-brand via your saved brand kit.
- Skills, reports, schedules
— save reusable analyses, trigger saved reports in Slack, and set up recurring updates delivered to your channels.Where your questions go
Questions you ask GetCrux in Slack, and its answers, are saved to your chat history in the GetCrux web app. Only you can open them there, from the View in GetCrux
button on each answer.Pricing
GetCrux for Slack is included with your GetCrux subscription. Plans and pricing details: www.getcrux.ai/pricingSlack plan requirements
The GetCrux AI agent in Slack's app container (the side panel and Chat tab) requires a paid Slack plan. On free Slack plans you can still @mention GetCrux in channels, message it directly, get scheduled reports, and see link previews.A note on AI-generated responses
GetCrux uses large language models (LLMs) to answer your questions. AI-generated responses can occasionally be inaccurate, incomplete, or out of date. Please verify important figures and claims in your GetCrux dashboard or ad platform before acting on them.