Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy GetCrux retains Customer Data for as long as necessary to provide the service, maintain customer accounts, comply with legal obligations, resolve disputes, enforce agreements, and support security, audit, and operational requirements. Upon termination or written request, GetCrux will delete or anonymize Customer Data in accordance with its contractual obligations and applicable law, unless retention is required for legal, security, backup, or compliance purposes.

Data archiving and removal policy GetCrux removes Customer Data upon customer request, account termination, or when the data is no longer required to provide the service, subject to applicable legal, security, backup, and compliance requirements. Data stored in backups may persist for a limited period until backup rotation is completed, after which it is deleted according to GetCrux’s standard retention practices.

Data storage policy GetCrux stores Customer Data in secure cloud infrastructure with access controls, authentication, encryption in transit, encryption at rest where supported, logging, monitoring, and least-privilege access practices. Access to Customer Data is restricted to authorized personnel and systems that require access to provide, support, secure, and improve the service.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted.

Data hosting company AWS, GCP

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://crux.trust.site

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI models, including GPT models, Claude, Gemini

LLM retention settings GetCrux configures LLM usage to limit retention of Customer Data where supported by the applicable provider. Customer prompts, inputs, generated outputs, and related metadata may be retained by GetCrux as necessary to provide the service, support customer

LLM data tenancy policy GetCrux uses third-party LLM providers to process customer inputs and generate outputs as part of the service. Customer Data is logically separated by customer account within GetCrux systems. GetCrux does not use Customer Data from one customer to generat