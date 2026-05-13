Compa Partner

Data retention policy
Customer data is retained for the duration of the customer's active subscription and for a commercially reasonable period thereafter, consistent with applicable legal obligations and the terms of the customer's agreement with Compa Technologies.
Data archiving and removal policy
Upon contract termination or customer request, customer data is archived and scheduled for deletion in accordance with Compa's standard data lifecycle procedures and applicable contractual terms. Customers may request data removal by contacting their Compa account representative.
Data storage policy
Customer data is stored on secure cloud infrastructure using industry-standard encryption at rest and in transit. Specific data residency requirements are addressed in each customer's agreement with Compa Technologies.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Compa uses large language models from leading AI providers to power its analytical features. Model details are provided to customers as part of their agreement with Compa Technologies.
LLM retention settings
Data submitted to LLM components is not retained beyond the active request unless required for product functionality. Retention periods for any stored LLM-processed data are consistent with Compa's data retention practices and customer agreements.
LLM data tenancy policy
Customer data processed by LLM components is logically isolated on a per-tenant basis and is not exposed to other customers.
LLM data residency policy
LLM inference and data processing occur within Compa's service infrastructure, which may include third-party AI providers. Specific data residency commitments and regional restrictions are governed by each customer's agreement with Compa Technologies.