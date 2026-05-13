Compa Partner

In hiring, recruiting and HR teams need fast answers. Instead, they go back and forth with comp to manually check policies, review exceptions, and respond to one-off questions. Compa's Partner Agent applies your compensation philosophy, ranges, and policies to give recruiters and HR business partners instant, in-policy answers during the offer process–and now it's available directly in Slack. Get clear comp guidance without switching tools. • Get instant guidance on compensation, geo rules, incentive plans, and equity programs

• Set target ranges before hiring begins using market data and internal compensation structure

• Build offers, promotions, and job changes aligned with your comp philosophy and the market

• Automatically approve in-policy offers and escalate exceptions for compensation review Partner Agent connects to your organization's Compa account. All data access is governed by your existing Compa permissions and security settings. Compa Agents can make mistakes. Please double-check responses.