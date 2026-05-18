Linkly is the URL shortener for marketers and teams who need to track every click. This Slack app brings Linkly's shortening and click notifications into your workspace.
Features
• /shorten <url> — create a branded short link without leaving Slack
• /shorten <url> <domain>/<slug> — pick the exact short URL
• /clicks <domain/slug> — show click stats for a link, with a link to the full analytics page
• /qr <domain/slug> — get a scannable QR code for a link, posted right in the channel
• /linkly notify — configure a channel to receive click notifications; run /linkly notify off to stop
• App Home — see your connected Linkly workspace, default short-link domain, and notification channel at a glance
• /linkly — quick help
Click notifications
Get a Slack message whenever one of your tracked links is clicked. Run /linkly notify in your chosen channel, then toggle "Send to Slack" on any link in Linkly. Notifications include the short URL, country, browser, and a direct link to the analytics dashboard. Debounced to one per link every 15 minutes — no noise from high-traffic links.
Use cases
• Share campaign links in #marketing and route them through your branded short domain
• Hand out support URLs in customer channels with full click attribution
• Keep one source of truth for every short link your team creates — searchable, branded, and trackable in Linkly
Linkly is trusted by thousands of teams worldwide for branded short links, custom domains, link rotators, retargeting, and team analytics. Connect your Linkly account once per Slack workspace; everyone in the channel benefits.
Coming soon: rich previews when a Linkly short URL is pasted in a channel.
Learn more at https://linklyhq.com/support/slack-integration
& https://linklyhq.com
URL Shortener API solutions at https://linklyhq.com/url-shortener-api