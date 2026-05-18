Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy User account, link, and click analytics data is retained for the lifetime of the account. Aggregated analytics data may be retained for up to 2 years. Upon account closure, personal data is deleted within 30 days.

Data archiving and removal policy Users can delete their links and account data at any time via the Linkly dashboard. On account deletion, all personal data is permanently removed within 30 days. Data is not archived after deletion.

Data storage policy Data is stored in PostgreSQL databases and Google BigQuery, hosted on Gigalixir (Google Cloud Platform). Data is encrypted at rest and in transit using TLS.

Data hosting details Cloud-hosted on Gigalixir, which runs on Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

Data hosting company Gigalixir / Google Cloud Platform

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://linklyhq.com/support/privacy