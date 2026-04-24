Rippling is the all-in-one platform for HR, IT, and Finance — payroll, benefits, devices, apps, and more, all built on one employee record. The problem: Getting an answer from Rippling usually means logging in, searching, or asking someone else. That breaks focus and slows people down. • Rippling AI in Slack* brings those answers to the place where employees already spend their time: Slack. Mention @Rippling AI in a channel, DM it directly, or add it to a group DM to:

• Ask questions using your live Rippling data — like what the current recruiting pipeline looks like, or who on your team hasn't submitted a timesheet

• Kick off actions like making a payroll adjustment or updating your 1:1 doc in a group DM with your manager

• Get help with common HR and IT requests, like benefits questions or access requests How it works: Rippling AI answers using your own Rippling permissions — the same access you already have when you log into Rippling directly. If you don't have access to something in Rippling, Rippling AI won't share it with you in Slack either. Please note: Responses in shared channels are visible to everyone in that channel. For sensitive topics, we recommend messaging Rippling AI directly. As with any AI-powered tool, responses may occasionally be inaccurate or incomplete — please verify anything important before acting on it. A paid plan with Slack is required.