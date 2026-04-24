Rippling AI

Data retention policy
Rippling primarily acts as a data processor for the customer personal data we receive, collect, process, and store on behalf of our customers in the course of providing our products/services, governed by Rippling’s Data Processing Addendum: app.rippling.com/legal/dpa (DPA). We retain Rippling customer data for as long as it is required in order to fulfill the relevant purposes described in the DPA, or for other essential purposes such as complying with our legal obligations, and in accordance with our data retention policies.
Data archiving and removal policy
Rippling primarily acts as a data processor for the customer personal data we receive, collect, process, and store on behalf of our customers in the course of providing our products/services, governed by Rippling’s DPA. We retain Rippling customer data for as long as it is required in order to fulfill the relevant purposes described in the DPA, or for other essential purposes such as complying with our legal obligations, and in accordance with our data retention policies. Upon customer’s request on termination, we will delete any customer data from our systems (unless further preservation is required or otherwise prohibited by law).
Data storage policy
Rippling primarily acts as a data processor for the customer personal data we receive, collect, process, and store on behalf of our customers in the course of providing our products/services, governed by Rippling’s DPA. We store Rippling customer data for as long as it is required in order to fulfill the relevant purposes described in the DPA, or for other essential purposes such as complying with our legal obligations, and in accordance with our data retention policies. All customer data is stored in accordance with our security practices, as described in our Security Whitepaper (rippling.com/trust/security), including encryption in transit and at rest, account security, and regular pen testing.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
We use foundation AI models primarily from OpenAI and Anthropic, either through a direct integration or through an intermediary third-party AI service provider. All AI service providers with access to customer personal data are our sub-processors.
LLM retention settings
Where feasible, Rippling enforces zero or limited data retention with AI providers to prevent post-processing storage. AI vendors accessing personal data act as sub-processors under our DPA. View the list at https://trust.rippling.com/.
LLM data tenancy policy
Rippling AI uses multi-tenant architecture with logical per-customer isolation. Requests to LLM providers (e.g., OpenAI, Anthropic via AWS Bedrock) run in isolated API sessions with no cross-customer data sharing. Data isn't used to train provider models.
LLM data residency policy
All AI providers process data primarily within the US (e.g., OpenAI's API is US-based). Anthropic via AWS Bedrock may use cross-region inference for latency, potentially routing outside the US.