Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Luffy retains workspace configuration, audit metadata, and request/run records only as needed to provide the service, secure it, troubleshoot failures, and maintain auditability. Slack data is not used for advertising or LLM training.

Data archiving and removal policy Admins can uninstall Luffy or revoke Slack access. Verified export, correction, or deletion requests sent to support@zonko.ai are processed by deleting or anonymizing applicable data unless retention is legally required or needed for security/audit.

Data storage policy Customer data is stored in cloud infrastructure with encrypted credentials and access controls. Credentials stay server-side and are not exposed in Slack messages, model-visible tool arguments, artifacts, or sandbox files.

Data hosting details Cloud hosted on Cloudflare Workers, D1, R2, and related services. AI requests and connected-tool actions are processed server-side through Luffy/Harbor and approved providers.

Data hosting company Cloudflare

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://luffy.so/privacy

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used DeepSeek V4 Pro (primary, utility, and advisor); Anthropic Claude Opus 4.8 (onboarding); OpenAI GPT-5.4 (vision, document analysis, and web search). Requests are routed through Vercel AI Gateway.

LLM retention settings Luffy does not use Slack data to train LLMs. Retention is limited to service operation, security, troubleshooting, and auditability.

LLM data tenancy policy Luffy sends only request-needed context to approved model/runtime providers. Slack workspace data is not used to train provider models.